Taxpayers’ Union Welcomes Freeze In ACC Levies
Monday, 6 July 2020, 3:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to the Government’s decision to
freeze
ACC levies for two years,
New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke
says:
“Good move. An economic crisis is
the worst time to increase tax.”
“We’d like to
see this principle applied more consistently – income
taxes continue to increase every year because inflation
pushes earners into higher tax brackets. And we’ve just
had another hike to fuel tax and road user charges. Putting
a lid on rising taxes should be a bare-minimum position for
the Government as it seeks re-election during the era of
COVID-19.”
