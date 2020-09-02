Climate Strikers At Parliament Mark Their 200th Day

Ollie Langridge began a 100 day hunger strike on May 14th, 2019, the day before the first School Strike. This was followed by a weekly ‘Fridays For Future’ strike, which is still continuing. These strikers were joined in July by the E Tū for Future movement, which began a daily vigil and rolling hunger strikes at the foot of the Richard Seddon statue.

The E Tū vigil will mark its 60th day this week, and there were 46 intervening weeks between Ollie and E Tū. Subtract the 6 weeks of lockdown and that makes 200 days of striking for climate action.

That's across 450 days. For nearly one day in every two, people have borne witness outside Parliament to the damage and the excuses behind them. We've talked to hundreds, perhaps thousands of visitors, about anything that concerns them. And we've made more than a few friends.

Please come along this Friday and share the event with us. Any time you like, but the numbers build around 12:30

