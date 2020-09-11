Stewardship Land Is Conservation Land

Following comments by the Prime Minister about the part of the public conservation estate known as stewardship land, Forest & Bird is rereleasing a report on value of conservation stewardship land, available here.

Stewardship land is conservation land that has not yet been put into categories such as Forest Parks, Ecological Areas, or Scientific Reserves. But it contains some of our most spectacular landscapes, and is home to many of our more than 4000 threatened plants and animals.

Making-up one third of New Zealand’s conservation land, stewardship land contains 28% of our biodiversity priority sites. Read more in the report.

