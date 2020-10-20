Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Duncan Garner Will Be Vegan For A Year

Tuesday, 20 October 2020, 9:21 am
Press Release: Vegan Society

The AM Show's Duncan Garner said in July that if Labour won the election, he would go vegan. The Vegan Society is delighted to see a Labour government and we feel confident that after a year of being vegan, reaping the health benefits such as having more energy and losing a few kilos, Duncan may decide that he likes the new version of himself. He certainly would not be the first person to say “I'll never go vegan” and then some time later be saying “I wish I had gone vegan sooner”

Garner will also be on track to reducing his risk of cardiovascular disease, developing type 2 diabetes and many cancers, particularly bowel cancer. Of course these benefits are seen best on a wholefood diet but that does not mean that he has to stop eating pies. A quick trip to your local supermarket will show you there is a lot of vegan junk food to be tasted. Some vegan alternatives may seem pricey but there are certainly bargains to be had. Fruits, vegetables and whole grains are still cheap as ever, whilst the price of meat and dairy has been slowly increasing.

We understand that it can seem like a hard thing to do if you are not used to the idea of eating plant-based. That's why we have our 21 day easy vegan challenge to help people like Duncan get started on their journey towards health. It seems that Grant Robertson will also be joining Garner for his vegan challenge and we cannot think of a better day to start than World Vegan Day, on the 1st November.

“We are here to offer our support to all who are interested in veganism and especially welcome both Duncan and Grant to a new world of taste sensations,” media spokesperson Claire Insley said. “It's really encouraging that diehard omnivores such as Garner and Robertson are willing to give it a go. I know it was said with the belief that they would not have to do it, but all that really matters for the animals and our planet is that more people reduce their meat and dairy intake, ideally to zero, We have no more time to waste.”

Our business members will be only too pleased to help both men find really tasty products that they can sink their teeth into, offers of help from vegan businesses have come flooding in. The number of vegan eateries in New Zealand has exploded in the last few years and Garner and Robertson will be pleasantly surprised how much of their favourite foods they can still eat. Eating vegan is so much easier now than it was even 5 years ago, with pies, pizza, ice cream, cakes, sausages, burgers and more to choose from, these guys are going to be spoiled for choice!

Try the 21 day easy vegan challenge for yourself and see if you can keep up with Garner and Robertson as they step into a new way of eating. It's good for you, good for the planet and most certainly good for the animals. Check out www.tryvegan.org.nz for more details on the challenge and sign up for recipes, advice, tips and tricks on all things vegan.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vegan Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The Greens Shouldn’t Join The Government

We know she’s a miracle worker, but can Jacinda Ardern really find a cure for capitalism? Tough job. Especially when Ardern is being expected to fix the effects of capitalism – child poverty, unaffordable housing, social inequality – without radically changing the economic structures that keep on generating those outcomes. Unfortunately, Ardern and her Finance Minister Grant Robertson are not by temperament (or by ideology) radical, risk taking politicians... More>>


 

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 