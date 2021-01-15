Judge Releases ‘Vicious’ Wife-beater On Home Detention – Makes Total Mockery Of Justice System

“We may as well knock on the gang headquarters around this country and tell them we all give up," says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“It is simply outrageous that violent offender, James Tuwhangai, has been released from prison after serving just three months of a two-year sentence and given home detention after a prolonged, brutal, and vicious assault on his partner.”

“The fact that the court has released Tuwhangai purely because of a concern that he would get ‘involved with gangs’ makes an absolute mockery of our judicial system.”

“It highlights the failings of the Department of Corrections system; where now the courts are making decisions not based on justice, accountability, or even safety of the community - but on the failings of Corrections.”

“If the precedent now is to have priority concern that an offender ‘might be influenced by gangs’ if they are sent to prison then society needs to be very concerned.”

“What an absolute insult and outrage for the victim. This unrepentant, violent criminal, domestic abuser, who strangled, viciously beat, and punched the victim over six hours has literally walked free.”

“This just serves to highlight the inherent and chronic malfunction we have in our offender-centric justice system where the rights of an offender take precedent over everything else.”

“Tuwhangai is clearly a career criminal, is unremorseful, and is a danger to society. If ever there was a need for justice and accountability to keep him out of our community and away from his victim; it is this.”

