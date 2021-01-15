Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Judge Releases ‘Vicious’ Wife-beater On Home Detention – Makes Total Mockery Of Justice System

Friday, 15 January 2021, 10:29 am
“We may as well knock on the gang headquarters around this country and tell them we all give up," says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“It is simply outrageous that violent offender, James Tuwhangai, has been released from prison after serving just three months of a two-year sentence and given home detention after a prolonged, brutal, and vicious assault on his partner.”

“The fact that the court has released Tuwhangai purely because of a concern that he would get ‘involved with gangs’ makes an absolute mockery of our judicial system.”

“It highlights the failings of the Department of Corrections system; where now the courts are making decisions not based on justice, accountability, or even safety of the community - but on the failings of Corrections.”

“If the precedent now is to have priority concern that an offender ‘might be influenced by gangs’ if they are sent to prison then society needs to be very concerned.”

“What an absolute insult and outrage for the victim. This unrepentant, violent criminal, domestic abuser, who strangled, viciously beat, and punched the victim over six hours has literally walked free.”

“This just serves to highlight the inherent and chronic malfunction we have in our offender-centric justice system where the rights of an offender take precedent over everything else.”

“Tuwhangai is clearly a career criminal, is unremorseful, and is a danger to society. If ever there was a need for justice and accountability to keep him out of our community and away from his victim; it is this.”

Gordon Campbell: On How Women Are Suffering The Most From The Covid Economic Recession

Both here and abroad, the Covid-19 economic recession has been disastrous for women workers and their families. In November, young women below 30 in particular were feeling the consequences:

Of concern is the sustained deterioration in youth employment, particularly for females, with a -4.3% pa drop in filled jobs for females aged below 30, and a 3.9%pa drop for males aged below 30....More>>

 

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

