Co-governance Has To Stop
Sunday, 16 May 2021, 1:15 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Another co-governance plan, this time for South Island
water is yet another example co-governance structures put in
place by both National and Labour Governments,” says ACT
Leader David Seymour.
“A plan from the Labour
Government to transfer 50 percent of publicly-owned water
assets in the South Island to Ngāi Tahu is no different to
what National put in place around the Waikato River or the
co-governance of Auckland’s volcanic mountains through
Tūpuna Maunga.
“ACT voted against the co-governance
of the Waikato River and we are the only party that has
continuously stood strong against dividing New
Zealand.
“This is nothing but an extension of
polices started under National, including co-governance of a
river and a set of mountains, it’s difficult to see how
this is different.
“ACT has always said Treaty
settlements are full and final and people shouldn’t have a
seat at the table because of their ancestors.
“ACT
is the only party that has consistently stuck to its
principles on this issue. We exist to have honest
conversations about difficult issues like this and to unite
New Zealanders behind good
ideas.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Cancel Culture And The ‘hate Speech’ Laws
If there really is anyone out there who feels genuinely panicked about what ‘cancel culture' is doing to our precious freedoms, then maybe they should just take a deep breath, look hard at who has allegedly been ‘ cancelled’ and see if they can detect any trace of a lasting “cancellation“ effect. Chances are, the alleged cancellees will be doing just fine. By and large, they will be people who do not lack for a public platform – never have, never will – and the downstream effects of being “ cancelled” will almost invariably be trending towards zero... More>>