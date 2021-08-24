Police remind the public to follow the rules



Statement attributable to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster:

With yesterday’s extension of Alert Level 4 restrictions Police are reminding the public of the need to follow the rules for their own safety and for the safety of their whanau, friends and community.

While a small minority of people have come to the attention of police for breaching current restrictions.

Police are continuing to take an education-first approach but as our responses are showing, we will move to enforcement action quickly where it is required.

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, 44 people have been charged with a total of 48 offences nationwide as at 5pm yesterday. These arrests are primarily the result of protest activity and other intentional behaviour in breach of the restrictions.

In the same time period, 108 formal warnings were issued. 43 of the formal warnings were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 23 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 42 for Health Act Breaches.

From 19 August 2021, Police began issuing infringements for COVID-19 related breaches. As at 5pm on 23 August 2021, Police have issued 507 infringements nationwide.

Yesterday saw a 45-year-old man arrested following an incident at supermarket in Christchurch where it is alleged the man failed to wear a mask and was acting aggressively towards staff.

The man was arrested and has been charged with disorderly behaviour, resisting Police and wilful trespass and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

Along with undertaking Covid 19 related prevention and enforcement activity Police staff are also continuing to undertake general duties policing responsibilities.

Following earlier instances of speeding drivers in Wellington at the start of alert level 4 restrictions road policing activities in Wellington District have continued and while there has been improvement there is still some concerning behaviour.

Disappointingly, yesterday five people were processed for drink driving in Wellington District and 87 speeding infringements were issued – some for speeding in excess of 130km/h. The enforcement activity yesterday is in addition to the 40 speeding infringement notices issued on each day of the weekend. Police will continue to take a strong enforcement focus to ensure safety on our roads.

Additionally, Police have received a total of 7099 online breach notifications. 4280 were about a gathering, 2162 were about a business, and 657 were about a person.

In addition to the online breach notifications, a total of 4752 Covid-19 related calls were made to the 105-phone line. The majority (3358) of calls were requests for information, and 1394 were to report perceived Covid-19 breaches.

