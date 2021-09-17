Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Commission supports legislation to ban conversion therapy

Friday, 17 September 2021, 9:04 am
Press Release: Initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission

Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission supports legislation to ban conversion therapy

Calls for the Justice Select Committee to listen carefully to the voices of rainbow communities

The Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission (the Commission) appeared in front of the Justice Select Committee yesterday to speak to its written submission on the Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Bill (the Bill).

Speaking on behalf of the Commission, Board member Kevin Hague noted the Commission’s support for the Bill’s aim to ban conversion practices.

"The Commission welcomes the introduction of this bill to prohibit conversion practices and supports its general intent. We urge the Select Committee to listen carefully to the voices of rainbow communities, including trans people, those with variations of sex characteristics (sometimes known as intersex), and non-binary people, and their calls to clarify and strengthen areas of the Bill," says Kevin Hague.

The Bill aims to ban conversion practices, which cover a broad range of practices that seek to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

"We know from listening to rainbow communities that discrimination and prejudice against who they are has a major impact on their mental health and wellbeing and that conversion practices can cause damage across every aspect of their lives. We welcome Government action towards more effective, human rights-based legislation that supports mental wellbeing," says Kevin Hague.

Among its recommendations, the Commission called for the bill to have a clearer definition of ‘serious harm’ that incorporates physical and mental health, individual wellbeing, and whānau wellbeing.

Hague says it is critical to get the definition right so that there is clear guidance around what is deemed unlawful practice. A clear definition will also mean that victims and survivors will be able to access available support, and that the impact of discrimination and conversion practices on individuals, family, and whānau are acknowledged.

The Commission also recommended that adequate support and complaints advocacy is made available to people who have been subject to conversion therapy. This will provide people with the support they may need to navigate the complex processes involved in seeking civil redress through the Human Rights Commission.

Noting that research undertaken by rainbow communities shows that they experience disproportionately poorer mental health outcomes and are at increased risk of suicide than the general population, the Commission also called for access to appropriate and safe supports for people experiencing mental distress as a result of conversion therapy.

Hague urged the Select Committee to work with those who have lived experience of conversion therapy to come up with solutions for the concerns raised in the Commission’s submission and those made by rainbow communities.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 16/9: 996 Overall Cases, 4,500,000+ Vaccine Doses Administered


13 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 445 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots


A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>



 
 


Government: Timeline confirmed for Emissions Reductions Plan
Cabinet has agreed to begin consulting on the Emissions Reduction Plan in early October and require that the final plan be released by the end of May next year in line with the 2022 Budget, the Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw confirmed today... More>>

ALSO:


Union of Students’ Associations: Open Letter to Minister Hipkins on Student Support

Today, the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) has sent an open letter to the Minister of Education calling on him to implement a temporary Universal Education Income. A Universal Education Income (UEI) is a weekly payment that would be available to all students... More>>


Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million
New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>


Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 