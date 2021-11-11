Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Maniapoto Sign Deed Of Settlement With The Crown

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Maniapoto Maori Trust Board

Today marks a significant milestone between Maniapoto and the Crown; the signing of the Deed of Settlement (DOS), a process that has taken over 30 years to complete.

“It has been a long journey for our people to reach the point to where we are today” says Maniapoto Māori Trust Board (MMTB) Chair, Keith Ikin.

“No settlement will ever compensate for the mamae we have endured for many generations. We reflect on the courage and sacrifice of our tūpuna and the generations of our people who have gone before us. We held fast to our mana whakahaere and achieving a relationship with the Crown that reflected the expectations our forebears set out in their signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, within Te Ōhākī Tapu and within the Kawenata of 1903. Today, we hold fast to the expectations our elders have set. The way forward is a new relationship with the Crown that is real partnership and respects the rangatiratanga of whānau, hapū and marae within Te Nehenehenui.”

The settlement package includes financial redress which will in total be worth approximately $177 million ($165 million plus interest and accumulated Crown Forest Rentals), relationship agreements with various Crown agencies, the transfer of 36 sites back to Maniapoto as cultural redress, first right to purchase Crown lands in the future and recognition by the Crown of our story, their Treaty breaches and a formal apology for those breaches.

“For those whānau who have committed over the last 30 years to the Waitangi Tribunal process, to informing the settlement and the design of the proposed new governance entity, we acknowledge your hard work and commitment. At the forefront of our thoughts are those who committed to this settlement over many years, who are no longer with us today.”

Now that the DOS has been signed, a bill will be introduced and read three times in Parliament before being officially made a law. Once legislated, all financial, commercial and cultural redress will be transferred to the PSGE; Te Nehenehenui Trust.

“Unfortunately, Covid-19 alert levels have prevented us from holding an iwi wide DOS ceremony for all whānau to attend this year as planned. It is important, however, that we are all able to acknowledge such a significant occasion, so a ceremony will be held with our people and the Crown at home, within the rohe, when Aotearoa has reached Alert Level 1. We believe this significant day should be inclusive of all of us.”

“The transition from signing to setting out our future direction, is a critical time for all of our whānau. A key focus is to engage with our people on a five-year plan to provide understanding and clarity on the direction forward for the benefit of our mokopuna and generations to come. We expect engagement with whānau on the 5 year plan, to commence before April next year” says Mr Ikin.

A copy of the DOS will be available online at www.govt.nz/browse/history-culture-and-heritage/treaty-settlements/find-a-treaty-settlement/maniapoto

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maniapoto Maori Trust Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Hoping For The Best


As the new daily Delta case numbers surge upwards, it is getting harder for the captains of Team Five Million to make decisions that still seem rational in any public health sense. Although we are only at the outset of the re-opening process, the public health system in Auckland is already showing signs of strain. The decisions to re-open are being made while Auckland pursues a suppression strategy that’s likely to undermine the elimination strategy still being pursued almost everywhere else in the country... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Carry Out First International Visit
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta leaves New Zealand this week on an international programme to advance Aotearoa New Zealand’s interests on a range of issues, including our COVID-19 response and recovery and engagement in the Indo-Pacific. This is the first international visit of a New Zealand Foreign Minister since COVID-19 broke out across the globe... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 