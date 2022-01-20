Annual food price increase the highest in a decade
Thursday, 20 January 2022, 11:05 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Annual food prices were 4.5 percent higher in December
2021 than they were in December 2020, Stats NZ said
today.
This is the biggest annual increase since
September 2011, when annual food prices increased 4.7
percent.
The main contributor to this increase was
higher prices for tomatoes.
Tomatoes nearly doubled in
price between December 2020 and December 2021, increasing 99
percent.
