Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Government Must Make Use Of Its Human Rights Toolkit To Tackle Food Insecurity

Friday, 21 January 2022, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Human Rights Commission

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt has joined the call from community group Sunday Blessings for the government to tackle food insecurity by making better use of the tools available to it through international human rights law.

On Thursday, Chief Commissioner Hunt added his signature to the Parliamentary petition that Sunday Blessings plan to deliver to members of parliament.

“I’m delighted to sign this petition and to see the wonderful leadership of the team at Sunday Blessings. It’s appalling that in a rich country like Aotearoa many children and their families do not have food security” said Commissioner Hunt.

Successive New Zealand governments have signed up to the right to food, including through the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), and in the Crown’s responsibilities under article 3 of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Yet, in a recent study on the right to food found that Aotearoa New Zealand ranks 29th out of 32 rich countries.*

“I applaud the work of the government to date to address food insecurity, yet the reality is that access to affordable, healthy food is slipping away for more and more people” says Chief Commissioner Hunt.

Demand for food has significantly increased for foodbanks since COVID-19 restrictions were implemented, while increased levels of unemployment and economic hardship increase food insecurity. Whānau Māori, Pacific peoples and disabled people are more likely to fall victim to food insecurity. More than one in four tamariki Māori live in food insecure households, infringing on article 3, Oritetanga/Equality, of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.**

“To achieve better outcomes for people who are struggling with food insecurity, the government should draw on the substantive frameworks outlined in the international human rights conventions that we are a party too.

“These frameworks exist for the very reason to support governments to build an enabling environment for people to feed themselves in dignity, and to establish appropriate safety nets for those who are unable to do so.

“Not only would this achieve better outcomes for people who do not have food security, it would also demonstrate that the government is fulfilling its legally binding obligations under ICESCR and other conventions”, says Chief Commissioner Hunt.

 

Notes:

* https://rightstracker.org/en/metric/food?as=hi&scale=r&pb=adjusted&cgroup=oecd

** https://www.cpag.org.nz/assets/06062020%20CPAG%20Food%20Insecurity%20IV%20-%20FINAL.pdf

The petition is available at https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/petitions/document/PET_116692/petition-of-sunday-blessings-implement-legislative-policy

The right to food is a legally binding international obligation on New Zealand:

§ Article 11 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) “the right of everyone to an adequate standard of living for himself and his family, including adequate food.

§ Recognised in Article 25, paragraph (1) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

§ The human right to adequate food is recognised in specific international instruments such as the Convention on the Rights of the Child (Art. 24(2)(c) and 27(3)), the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (Art. 12(2)), and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Art. 25(f) and 28(1)).

§ Sustainable Development Goal - 2.1 By 2030,end hungerand ensure access by all people, in particular the poor and people in vulnerable situations, including infants, to safe, nutritious and sufficient food all year round. See https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/hunger/#:~:text=2.1%20By%202030%2C%20end%20hunger,sufficient%20food%20all%20year%20round.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Human Rights Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Northland To Move To Orange, NZ Prepared For Omicron


Northland will move to Orange at 11:59pm tonight, 20 January 2022, while the rest of New Zealand will remain at Orange as the Government prepares for Omicron to enter the community.
“Vaccination rates have continued to increase in Northland and are now at 89 percent first dose. The easing of the Auckland boundary over summer did not drive an increase in cases so we believe it is safe for Northland...
More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Responding To The Need In Tonga


The power of the Tonga eruption (and the size of the aid response being mounted) have been sobering indications of the scale of this disaster. The financial impact is certain to exceed the damage done by Cyclone Harold two years ago, which was estimated at the time to cost $US111 million via its effects on crops, housing and tourism facilities. This time, the tsunami damage, volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide contamination and villager relocation expenses are likely to cost considerably more to meet...
More>>



 
 



Government: New Zealand Prepared To Send Support To Tonga
New Zealand is ready to assist Tonga in its recovery from Saturday night’s undersea eruption and tsunami, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare said today... More>>


Ministry of Health: COVID-19 Immunisation Starts For 5 To 11-year-old Tāmariki
More than 120,000 doses of the child (paediatric) Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to over 500 vaccination sites around New Zealand as health providers prepare to start immunising 5 to 11-year-olds tamariki from today, 17 January... More>>


Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen... More>>

Financial Services Federation: Open Letter To Government From Non-bank Lenders: The Path Forward On CCCFA Changes
Responsible lenders are not interested in telling the Government “I told you so” when it comes to unintended consequences of changes to lending laws that are now causing grief for everyday Kiwis seeking finance... More>>

CTU: Too Many Kiwi Workers Financially Vulnerable As Omicron Looms
With New Zealand on the precipice of an Omicron outbreak and the economic upheaval that comes with it, the CTU’s annual Mood of the Workforce Survey shows the vast majority of kiwi workers do not have the financial resources to survive a period of unemployment... More>>


Financial Advice NZ: Law Changes Locking Out Home Seekers, Urgent Meeting Sought With Government
Recent changes in consumer finance law on top of Government policy changes are locking many home seekers out of finance options they would have qualified for just six weeks ago, says Financial Advice New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 