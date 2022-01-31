Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Time To Plan For Reconnecting NZ

Monday, 31 January 2022, 4:29 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Tourism Industry Aotearoa is urging the Government to update its plans for reopening New Zealand’s borders as Omicron has changed the game.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said last week that Cabinet would be considering changes to the current border settings in the coming weeks, after the phased reopening announced in November was put on hold when Omicron emerged.

“The previous plan was developed to respond to Delta, not Omicron. If Omicron becomes endemic in New Zealand, there will be no health reason to keep our borders closed or to continue self-isolation or MIQ for international arrivals,” TIA spokeswoman Ann-Marie Johnson says.

New Zealand needs to reconnect with the world. People are desperate to reunite with family and friends. Travel also supports critical supply chains, brings vibrancy to communities, and supports other sectors including events, food production, transport and services.

Quarantine-free travel is key to attracting international manuhiri back to New Zealand. The tourism industry’s recovery cannot begin until New Zealand’s borders reopen to international arrivals without isolation or quarantine requirements, Ms Johnson says.

International airlines are currently finalising their schedules for our 2022-23 summer. They need an indication of the plan to reopen our borders by mid-February or there is a strong risk New Zealand will lose quality international air connections, delaying the recovery further, she says.

Advice from the World Health Organisation is that international travel bans should be lifted or eased as they have not prevented the spread of Omicron and are contributing to social and economic stress.

International trends show that the peak of the Omicron outbreak should pass within two or three months so the Government should be planning now to reopen the borders at that time, Ms Johnson says.

“We know that both New Zealanders and tourism operators will face tough times in the next few months so the time for planning for the recovery is now. We need a clear Omicron border opening plan. We believe that enough is known about how the pandemic will play out to justify serious work to develop the plan. On behalf of the industry, TIA is keen to work with the Government to support this.”

Easing and then eliminating New Zealand’s border restrictions must be based on a careful risk assessment but if Omicron becomes established in the community, it is highly unlikely that shutting our borders will be the main control measure in future, she says.

“We can manage who comes across the border more easily than we can manage the behaviour and decisions of our own population, and therefore international arrivals should pose a small and manageable risk.

“We know it will be a step-by-step process but the best way to get moving on the road ahead is to have a plan in place for reopening Aotearoa New Zealand’s borders as soon as the controls are no longer serving the key purpose of protecting New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Crisis In Renting


House prices and rental costs are two related areas where New Zealand truly does punch well above its weight. This country happens to have the worst price to rent ratios, the worst price to income ratios, the worst real growth figures, and the worst nominal growth figures, in the entire OECD. But here’s the thing. For some reason, the housing crisis here tends to be debated very much in terms of house prices and the barriers to home ownership, even though the neglected crisis in renting is arguably more acute, and immediate...
More>>



 
 

Government: Building And Shaping A City: Future-proofing Auckland Transport Infrastructure
The Government is bringing Auckland’s transport infrastructure into the future by moving forward with an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing, progressing light rail from Auckland’s CBD to the airport, and creating a linked-up rapid transport network as part of a 30-year plan... More>>

The Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The 5 Months Ended 30 November 2021
Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Announces Three Phase Public Health Response To Omicron
The Government has announced a three phase Omicron plan that aims to slow down and limit the spread of an outbreak, Associate Minister of Health, Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today. “Through the course of managing Omicron, we will be taking a phased approach. As case numbers grow both testing and isolation approaches will change in response... More>>



Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>


TradeMe: New Zealand Rents Climb $40 Per Week In One Year
New Zealand’s national median rent climbed $40 a week in 2021 to reach $560 in December, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national median weekly rent showed an 8 per cent annual increase... More>>


Transparency International: New Zealand Retains Top Ranking In Annual Corruption Perceptions Index
New Zealand is once again ranked least corrupt in the world by Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index. This year New Zealand’s score of 88 out of 100 is unchanged resulting in it being first equal with Denmark and Finland... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 