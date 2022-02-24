Most Businesses Still Miss Out
Thursday, 24 February 2022, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber
The good news is that we are moving to Phase 3 of our
Omicron response limiting isolation to only really close
contacts of a case, but the bad news is that Rapid Antigen
Tests (RATs) are still not available to all so we can move
forward together, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO,
Michael Barnett.
“It’s all very well reducing
isolation to a case’s household contacts but Government
needs a dose of reality, stop going down the track of
officials determining who are critical workers and eligible
for RATs and accelerate the introduction of retail sales for
the public,” he said.
“RATs coming to a
supermarket shelf near you “soon” is not good enough
when the system and supply are overwhelmed by demand. Every
New Zealand resident should be able to take a RAT test right
now to confirm they are safe to go to work, back to school
or get out and about to support struggling local businesses
and our dead city centre.”
Mr Barnett said that even
health experts are saying that most people will be able to
self-manage and self-report an infection and “there really
is no need to bring the country to a screeching
halt.”
