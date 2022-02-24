Most Businesses Still Miss Out

The good news is that we are moving to Phase 3 of our Omicron response limiting isolation to only really close contacts of a case, but the bad news is that Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) are still not available to all so we can move forward together, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“It’s all very well reducing isolation to a case’s household contacts but Government needs a dose of reality, stop going down the track of officials determining who are critical workers and eligible for RATs and accelerate the introduction of retail sales for the public,” he said.

“RATs coming to a supermarket shelf near you “soon” is not good enough when the system and supply are overwhelmed by demand. Every New Zealand resident should be able to take a RAT test right now to confirm they are safe to go to work, back to school or get out and about to support struggling local businesses and our dead city centre.”

Mr Barnett said that even health experts are saying that most people will be able to self-manage and self-report an infection and “there really is no need to bring the country to a screeching halt.”

