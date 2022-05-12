Annual Net Migration Loss Of 7,300



The provisional net loss of 7,300 people in the year ended March 2022 was the lowest net migration for a March year since 2012, Stats NZ said today.

The net loss of 7,300 follows a provisional net loss of 1,700 in the March 2021 year, and a record net gain of 91,700 in the March 2020 year.

“COVID-19 related travel and border restrictions, introduced in March 2020, disrupted travel and migration patterns. Migrant arrivals have dropped to levels seen in the mid-1980s and migrant departures have dropped to levels seen in the mid-1990s,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

