Annual Net Migration Loss Of 7,300
Thursday, 12 May 2022, 10:58 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The provisional net loss of 7,300 people in the year
ended March 2022 was the lowest net migration for a March
year since 2012, Stats NZ said today.
The net loss of
7,300 follows a provisional net loss of 1,700 in the March
2021 year, and a record net gain of 91,700 in the March 2020
year.
“COVID-19 related travel and border
restrictions, introduced in March 2020, disrupted travel and
migration patterns. Migrant arrivals have dropped to levels
seen in the mid-1980s and migrant departures have dropped to
levels seen in the mid-1990s,” population indicators
manager Tehseen Islam said.
