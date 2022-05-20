Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Funding Supports New Construction Sector Transformation Plan

Friday, 20 May 2022, 9:57 am
Press Release: Construction Sector Accord

The Government has committed $37.485m to continue the work of achieving a thriving, fair and sustainable construction sector.

The funding will support the Construction Sector Accord to deliver its Construction Sector Transformation Plan 2022-2025.

“This new funding is a significant step forward for the Accord and we are determined that it will help unlock the sector’s potential to transform its productivity, its innovation, its sustainability, and its health and safety record,” said Accord Transformation Director Dean Kimpton.

The funding supports the sector to achieve a renewed set of transformational goals under the new plan, to be launched in July. The new Transformation Plan has a greater focus on:

  • the Māori construction ecosystem
  • strengthening capability and productivity across small to medium enterprises
  • driving innovation
  • reducing carbon emissions.

These initiatives are aimed at achieving the Construction Sector Accord’s vision of a thriving, fair, and sustainable construction sector that enables the wellbeing of Aotearoa New Zealand’s people and its environment.

“In its first three years of progress towards industry transformation goals, the Accord has become the ‘go to’ forum for industry to engage with government and vice versa. It proved its worth during the first COVID-19 lockdown and has continued to bring leadership to a notoriously fragmented sector,” said Mr Kimpton.

“This new funding is a significant step up for the Accord and will allow us to support a greater range of initiatives to transform the sector,” said Mr Kimpton.

The Construction Sector Accord was the country’s first Industry Transformation Plan and was launched in April 2019. Industry Transformation Plans are in progress for eight industries with significant potential for transformational change:

· Construction

· Agritech

· Advanced Manufacturing

· Digital Technologies

· Food and Beverage

· Forestry and Wood Processing

· Fisheries

· Tourism

