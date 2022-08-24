Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Consumer NZ Welcomes Push To Ensure Duopoly Opens Up Wholesale Access To Groceries

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ welcomes today’s announcement on supermarket wholesale access from Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark.

Earlier this year, the not-for-profit petitioned the Government to go further than the Commerce Commission’s recommendations and look into regulating access to wholesale supply. Consumer’s petition racked up more than 78,000 signatures.

“Although the devil will be in the detail, wholesale access is the key to healthy competition in the grocery sector,” Consumer NZ Chief Executive Jon Duffy said.

“It will remain difficult for grocery retailers outside the duopoly to set up or expand if they can’t access a decent range of wholesale groceries at reasonable prices. This is the logical next step in the Government’s work plan to fix the broken supermarket sector.

“We are pleased the Government has recognised that relying on the supermarket giants to play fair was never going to work,” he said. “It’s clearly not in the commercial interests of the duopoly to voluntarily open up their wholesale supply to competitors.

“New Zealand consumers are fed up with excessive profits in the supermarket sector – they deserve better. Without a genuine regulatory threat from the Government, the status quo will continue. Today’s announcement sends a clear message to the duopoly: The party is over and now it’s time to start playing fair.”

Nationally representative research from Consumer found that trust in the major supermarkets has plummeted over the past 12 months. In June 2021, 17% of New Zealanders said they did not trust the supermarkets. Fast forward to July 2022 and lack of trust in the industry has reached 40%.

Consumer’s Sentiment Tracker found that New Zealanders’ concerns about the cost of living has risen sharply over the past year, with food prices a key component. At present, the cost of food ranks second highest on a list of financial concerns, behind housing payments. Last year, food ranked as the eighth highest concern, trailling other household outgoings such as healthcare and personal debt.

“We understand there are a host of factors driving the current cost-of-living crisis and that many of these are beyond the direct control of businesses,” Duffy said. “At the same time, we believe cost-of-living pressures must be borne evenly and fairly between consumers and the big businesses, such as supermarkets, that we all rely on.

“New Zealanders should be able to trust that they’re paying a fair and competitive price at the supermarket. While factors such as transportation costs, the international situation and Covid-related delays contribute to high food costs, the lack of competition in the supermarket sector is also a key contributor,” he said.

“The Commerce Commission found that supermarkets are earning more than $1 million in excess profits a day. How is that fair, as many people struggle to feed their whānau?

“Meaningful change in the supermarket industry won’t happen overnight, but there are clear signals from the Government that it will hold the duopoly to account and make changes that create a framework for a competitive and healthy supermarket sector. This has our strong support.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



The Scoop Editor: On Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase


Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Saying Goodbye To Dr Sharma, And The Monarchy


Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...
More>>




 
 

Government: New Zealand Bill Of Rights (Declarations Of Inconsistency) Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading
Legislation which strengthens New Zealanders’ basic human rights has passed its third reading in Parliament today... More>>


Government: Mallard Appointed Ambassador To Ireland
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of outgoing Speaker of Parliament Trevor Mallard as the next Ambassador to Ireland... More>>

Labour: Gaurav Sharma Expelled From Caucus
The Labour Caucus has voted to expel Dr Gaurav Sharma from caucus, effectively immediately. The Caucus also voted to refer the matter to the New Zealand Council of the Labour Party for them to consider any further disciplinary action... More>>


Consumer NZ: Welcomes Push To Ensure Duopoly Opens Up Wholesale Access To Groceries
Consumer NZ welcomes today’s announcement on supermarket wholesale access from Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 