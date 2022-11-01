Keeping Census Data Safe Is A Priority For Stats NZ

The safety and security of information gathered during the 2023 Census is our highest priority, Stats NZ said today.

The census is Aotearoa New Zealand’s most valuable source of information, providing as complete a picture as possible of life in our communities. It helps iwi, community organisations, councils, businesses, and government make important decisions about where to fund and locate critical services across the motu.

All New Zealanders and visitors to Aotearoa New Zealand are legally required to complete the census on 7 March 2023. Some people may be concerned about what will happen to the personal information collected in the census and how that information will be protected.

“The safety of your information is as important to us as it is to you, and Stats NZ is bound by law to protect that information,” Deputy Government Statistician and Deputy Chief Executive for Census and Collection Operations Simon Mason said.

Visit our website to read this news story:



© Scoop Media

