Appeal For Information Following Fatal Crash, SH 5, Tapapa

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash on SH 5, Tapapa, on Sunday 19 May.

Tragically, one person died at the scene and Police urge anyone with information to come forward and speak with us.

Police are appealing for vehicles with dashcam footage that have either witnessed the crash or had driven through the area around 3.15pm.

Emergency services were notified of the three-vehicle crash at 3.15pm.

Two other people were transported to hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 105 and quote file number 240519/9163.

