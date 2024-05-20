Road Safety Week 2024: Be A Road Safety Hero

See a crashed car being dissected by firefighters, talk to local road safety heroes, and learn how everyone can help make journeys safer at a Road Safety Week event this Sunday.

Road Safety Week (20-26 May) is a national community action and awareness event coordinated by Brake, a road safety charity that works to prevent road deaths and injuries and support people affected by accidents.

Throughout the district, Road Safety Week is being promoted by Taupō District Council customer support staff wearing yellow Brake Shirts, the #LOVETAUPŌ sign and lights on Roberts Street changing to yellow, and a display near Te Ātea featuring nine yellow ribbons to represent our 2023 local road toll.

Nine people lost their lives in crashes on Taupō District roads last year, ranging in age from 16 to 71. All were loved family members, friends, and workmates. Contributing factors included alcohol, inappropriate speed, or the wrong position on the road.

In collaboration with Brake, Taupō District Council is holding a Road Safety Day this Sunday 26 May at 72 Lake Terrace, with local staff and demonstrations from emergency services to highlight the impact of road crashes and how you can avoid them.

Key participants include Share the Road, Hato Hone St John, Taupō Police, Cycling Action Network, the Greenlea rescue helicopter and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

Visitors to the event can see FENZ and Hato Hone St John staff demonstrate how they rescue a crash victim trapped in a car, a display showing truck blind zones, and our local road safety heroes with their vehicles. There will be a koha sausage sizzle with funds going to support Greenlea Rescue Helicopter and Hato Hone St John.

This week also features videos interviewing local first responders. Their stories highlight the effects of road accidents and encourage us all to reduce speed, avoid being fatigued or under the influence while driving, and to drive to the conditions. These interviews are on Taupō District Council’s Facebook page and on our website at taupo.govt.nz/roadsafety.

Following the event there is a Truck Blind Zone Workshop for cyclists on Monday 27 May, where they can see the road from a truck driver’s point of view and learn tools to ride confidently around heavy vehicles. Register for the Truck Blind Zone workshop at taupo.govt.nz/cycling-courses.

The free Road Safety event is on Sunday 26 May, 9am to 1pm at 72 Lake Terrace, with the demonstration beginning after 10.30am.

