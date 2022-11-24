Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wellbeing Report Background Papers Published

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 2:32 pm
Press Release: The Treasury

Five background papers were published today to accompany the release of the Treasury’s first wellbeing report, Te Tai Waiora: Wellbeing in Aotearoa New Zealand 2022. They are the latest in a series of background papers that provide in-depth information and analysis supporting the content of Te Tai Waiora.

  • New Zealand’s wellbeing: Is it sustainable and what are the risks? This paper looks at how New Zealand’s resources have tracked over time and what this says about the sustainability of our wealth. It focuses on some of the major risks to wellbeing, including the role of long-sequence major risks, such as earthquakes, and more immediate risks, such as climate change, and considers the role of resilience in mitigating the impacts. As many of the most pressing risks are to our natural environment, this paper should be read in conjunction with the NZIER report on the natural environment.
  • Wellbeing and natural capital: Understanding the sustainability and risks The Treasury commissioned NZIER to investigate the existing empirical evidence on the sustainability of the contribution of New Zealand’s natural environment to the wellbeing of its people. The objective of this ‘synthesis’ report is to review and summarise measures of natural capital and ecosystem services for New Zealand and what they say about our natural environment in relation to the sustainability of, and any risk to, the state of wellbeing in the country.
  • Our wellbeing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic This paper is a review of evidence about changes in New Zealanders’ wellbeing from the arrival of COVID-19 in early 2020 through to the first quarter of 2022. It uses the Living Standards Framework to provide a summary-level view across a wide set of wellbeing indicators.
  • Wellbeing during the first year of COVID-19: An analysis of the wellbeing supplement to the New Zealand Household Labour Force Survey (SWA) This report was produced by the Social Wellbeing Agency Toi Hau Tāngata and uses data from Stats NZ surveys of the New Zealand population from May 2020 to April 2021. The report focuses on how wellbeing changed in the immediate, short-term and medium-term over the first year of COVID-19. It tracks outcomes for all New Zealanders, as well as key groups that include parents, especially sole parents; disabled people; younger (18-39) and older (65+) people; Māori; Pacific people; and people living in Auckland.
  • Social Cohesion in New Zealand: Background paper to Te Tai Waiora: Wellbeing in Aotearoa New Zealand 2022 (AP 22/01) This report discusses the evidence base relating to social cohesion in New Zealand. It introduces the relevant concepts and reviews cohesion indicators for New Zealand, including those used in the Living Standards Framework Dashboard.

The papers published today follow the release of two other background papers earlier in 2022.

The Treasury will publish more background papers over the coming weeks and early 2023, with advisories to be issued at the time. The following papers are planned for publication.

  • Estimating the value of New Zealand’s Human Capability 1986-2018 Updating estimates of human capital using the 2018 Census. This paper extends previous analysis by estimating human capital for Māori and non-Māori.
  • Pacific Peoples’ Wellbeing This paper explores Pacific worldviews and community structures, and why they matter to Pacific peoples’ wellbeing. It provides information about how Pacific people in New Zealand are faring across a range of wellbeing domains.
  • Trends in Māori Wellbeing An exploration of current and emerging trends in Māori wellbeing using He Ara Waiora. The paper draws on quantitative evidence, including indicators from the LSF Dashboard and Indicators Aotearoa New Zealand. The analysis is also supported by qualitative evidence in the form of interview quotes from Māori participants and associated commentary.
  • The distribution of advantage in Aotearoa New Zealand An overview of the evidence of distribution, inequality and mobility in New Zealand, including the characteristics and clustering of multiple disadvantage.
  • Equality, equity and distributive justice A survey of the literature, addressing what we mean by concepts such as ‘equality’ and ‘equity’, and reasons why economic inequality might be problematic.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Treasury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Internal Ructions


For donkey’s years, political commentary has been all about the binaries: left/right, Labour/National, government/opposition, she said/he said. Yet currently, a lot of the fascinating conflict is occurring amidst the centre-right. That’s because National, ACT and New Zealand First all happen to be fishing in the same pond for cranky and resentful voters. Why, for example, did Winston Peters break with his tradition of never naming beforehand which major party he would be most likely to support in post-election bargaining? Because he had to...
More>>



 
 


Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>


National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:




Government: NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>

COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 