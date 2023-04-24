Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New World’s Family2Family Foodbank Appeal Is Back With The Supermarket Giving $20 For Each Customer Donation

Monday, 24 April 2023, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs NZ

New World’s Family2Family Foodbank Appeal is back for 2023, as part of the supermarket’s ongoing commitments to ensure New Zealanders have access to healthy and affordable food and supporting local communities to thrive.

The Family2Family campaign, now in its fourth year, is the cornerstone of New World’s promise to be ‘Here for New Zealand’. As a part of the campaign, New World will donate up to $250,000 to support local food banks and City Missions right around the country.

From Monday, 24 April to Sunday, 07 May, customers can visit their local New World, fill a bag of foodbank friendly products, or choose a pre-filled $20 Family2Family bag, drop it in the store collection point, and the New World team will make sure it gets to the City Mission or local foodbank.

Giselle Bleakley, New World spokesperson said: “We know that now more than ever, many Kiwi families are doing it tough. At New World we’re privileged to be a part of almost every community across Aotearoa and our annual Family2Family campaign is all about raising both funds and awareness for families in need across New Zealand.”

“It’s really easy to get involved and because every one of our stores is partnered with a local foodbank or a City Mission, all donations go directly to the local community. We're proud to be working with our customers and our partners to make a real difference to families in need” – she added.

For every Family2Family bag donated by customers, New World will make a $20 contribution, up to the value of $250,000.

Helen Robinson, Auckland City Missioner says: “The increasing cost-of-living is stretching budgets like we’ve never seen before, and many more people across the country are struggling. We’ve been providing food to the community since the 80s and this February saw us providing the highest number of food parcels for any February on record. With demand for food always higher in winter with other costs such as heating and doctor’s bills to cover, we’re hoping New World’s Family2Family campaign will help support thousands of families right across the country. I’m truly grateful to those New World customers who will contribute.”

To raise awareness and assist customers wanting to fill their own donation bags, foodbank friendly items will be highlighted throughout the store, making it easy for customers to choose items to pop in a Family2Family donation bag. Pre-filled bags are also available for purchase online at www.newworld.co.nz.

Customers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items like canned foods, spreads, rice, pasta, cereals, baking essentials, tea, coffee, biscuits, crackers and cooking oils. Toiletries such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper and nappies are also products most needed by families.

People are also encouraged to include a little treat in their donation if they can, as biscuits or chocolates can brighten up someone’s day, especially when times are tough.

New World’s Family2Family Foodbank Appeal runs from Monday, 24 April to Sunday, 07 May.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Foodstuffs NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Citizenship Changes


In all likelihood, Anthony Albanese and Chris Hipkins have quite different readings of the pathway to citizenship that has just been opened up for Kiwis who have lived in Australia for the past four years, or more. To New Zealanders, a historical wrong is being put right. For the Australians, their eye is on what future concessions they can now ask of us – especially on Defence spending and support for AUKUS - in return for this display of “generosity.”.. More>>


 
 

ACT: Meng Foon’s True Colours Revealed – Labour Red
“ACT has said right from the start that Meng Foon isn’t fit for his role because he is unable to remain politically neutral, today’s revelations bring new weight... More>>

IPCA: Release Findings Of Review Of The Policing At Parliament Protest And Occupation
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has today released its review of the policing of the protest and occupation at Parliament in February and March 2022. Overall, the Authority found that Police served the public of New Zealand well in dealing with this difficult and complex set of events... More>>

ALSO:


Government: NZ Signals Interest In Hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games
“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>

Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>


National: Getting Back To Farming
National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 