New World’s Family2Family Foodbank Appeal Is Back With The Supermarket Giving $20 For Each Customer Donation

New World’s Family2Family Foodbank Appeal is back for 2023, as part of the supermarket’s ongoing commitments to ensure New Zealanders have access to healthy and affordable food and supporting local communities to thrive.

The Family2Family campaign, now in its fourth year, is the cornerstone of New World’s promise to be ‘Here for New Zealand’. As a part of the campaign, New World will donate up to $250,000 to support local food banks and City Missions right around the country.

From Monday, 24 April to Sunday, 07 May, customers can visit their local New World, fill a bag of foodbank friendly products, or choose a pre-filled $20 Family2Family bag, drop it in the store collection point, and the New World team will make sure it gets to the City Mission or local foodbank.

Giselle Bleakley, New World spokesperson said: “We know that now more than ever, many Kiwi families are doing it tough. At New World we’re privileged to be a part of almost every community across Aotearoa and our annual Family2Family campaign is all about raising both funds and awareness for families in need across New Zealand.”

“It’s really easy to get involved and because every one of our stores is partnered with a local foodbank or a City Mission, all donations go directly to the local community. We're proud to be working with our customers and our partners to make a real difference to families in need” – she added.

For every Family2Family bag donated by customers, New World will make a $20 contribution, up to the value of $250,000.

Helen Robinson, Auckland City Missioner says: “The increasing cost-of-living is stretching budgets like we’ve never seen before, and many more people across the country are struggling. We’ve been providing food to the community since the 80s and this February saw us providing the highest number of food parcels for any February on record. With demand for food always higher in winter with other costs such as heating and doctor’s bills to cover, we’re hoping New World’s Family2Family campaign will help support thousands of families right across the country. I’m truly grateful to those New World customers who will contribute.”

To raise awareness and assist customers wanting to fill their own donation bags, foodbank friendly items will be highlighted throughout the store, making it easy for customers to choose items to pop in a Family2Family donation bag. Pre-filled bags are also available for purchase online at www.newworld.co.nz.

Customers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items like canned foods, spreads, rice, pasta, cereals, baking essentials, tea, coffee, biscuits, crackers and cooking oils. Toiletries such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper and nappies are also products most needed by families.

People are also encouraged to include a little treat in their donation if they can, as biscuits or chocolates can brighten up someone’s day, especially when times are tough.

New World’s Family2Family Foodbank Appeal runs from Monday, 24 April to Sunday, 07 May.

