New Self-identification Process Makes It Easier To Amend Registered Sex On A New Zealand Birth Certificate

A new self-identification process – offering a more accessible and inclusive way to amend the sex registered on a New Zealand birth certificate – is now live, Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs announced today.

The self-identification provisions in the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Act 2021 and supporting regulations that came into force today allow those with a New Zealand birth certificate to apply to amend their registered sex to male, female, or non-binary.

The self-identification process replaces the previous requirement to apply to the Family Court, and applicants will no longer require proof of medical treatment. Under the new process, people will apply directly to the Registrar-General by filling out and submitting a statutory declaration.

The new process introduces an additional gender term. Applicants can apply to amend their registered sex to male, female or non-binary.

Applications from those aged 15 years and younger must be made on their behalf by their guardian, and will require a letter of support from a third party. Sixteen and 17- year olds can submit their own application with either a letter of support or with guardian consent. Registered doctors, nurses, psychologists, psychotherapists and qualifying social workers, or a person aged 18 years or older who has known the young person for 12 months or more, are all eligible third parties.

The self-identification process has been developed in consultation with various community voices, including advocacy groups, community representatives, and experts in the field.

More information on the new self-identification process, and how to apply is available on the govt.nz website: https://www.govt.nz/browse/passports-citizenship-and-identity/changing-your-gender/change-the-registered-sex-on-your-birth-certificate/

