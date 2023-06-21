Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Petition To End Taranaki Oil And Gas 'block Offer' Already At 2800

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Climate Justice Taranaki

A new local campaign is aiming to stop the Government from handing out oil and gas permits for onshore drilling in Taranaki. A petition by community group Climate Justice Taranaki called 'A bid for the future - no more oil and gas drilling in Taranaki' has already been signed by over 2800 supporters in just three weeks.

"We have started a new petition to demonstrate community opposition to the government's plan to reopen over 20% of the Taranaki region for further oil and gas drilling through the Petroleum Block Offer process" says Urs Signer, member of Climate Justice Taranaki.

"The Government must stop handing out oil and gas permits. Handing out permits for more fossil fuel exploration while the planet is heating at unprecedented rates can only be described as ecocide. The climate emergency demands we transition away from fossil fuels towards using far less energy and only clean sustainable energy sources."

"We are seeing and feeling the impacts of climate change with our very own eyes. The storms this summer that have brought so much devastation to Aotearoa needs to be our wake-up call. Carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere keep rising due to increasing emissions from human activity - the use of fossil fuel being one of the main causes."

"We are calling on the Government to end the block offers on the 1565.5 km² of onshore Taranaki land that would allow oil and gas drilling. Rather than joining the corporate bids to destroy the land, waterways and atmosphere, we are making an alternative bid in defence of our planet. We, the people of Aotearoa, are together bidding for the future - one without more oil and gas drilling in Taranaki" concludes Signer.

The Block Offer is now open now and closes at 5pm on 26th July 2023.
 

PM Hipkins: Statement On Michael Wood

This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. These new shareholdings raise significant concerns around Michael not identifying and managing potential and real conflicts of interest. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On TOP & The Bank Inquiry

The 5% MMP threshold soaks up a disproportionate share of the attention paid to the struggle by small parties to get into Parliament. Winning an electorate seat is the only reliable path to political sustainability under MMP. Peter Dunne’s stronghold in Ohariu saw him through any number of party highs and lows and the Greens’ narrow Coromandel victory in 1999 made them serious contenders, while Chloe Swarbrick’s victory in Auckland Central has given them a vital backstop. More>>



 
 

TEU: VUW Staff & Students Rally In Protest After Decision To Cut 230 Jobs

Staff have been anxiously waiting to find out who would be axed by cuts foreshadowed over a month ago. Today’s announcement confirmed they will target languages, secondary school teaching, tourism, management, geophysics, and physical geography. More>>


Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>


Office of the Ombudsman: Stuart Nash Emails

The Chief Ombudsman has found former Minister Stuart Nash was wrong in refusing to release the majority of his email correspondence with political donors requested under the Official Information Act. More>>


Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>

