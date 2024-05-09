Traveller Jailed For Cocaine-filled Suitcase And Cosmetics

A woman has been sentenced to five years and five months’ jail after attempting to smuggle 4.3 kilograms of cocaine through Auckland International Airport a year ago.

Delphine Ganon, aged 42, appeared in the Manukau District Court today (Thursday 9 May 2024), and was convicted for importing and possessing a Class A controlled drug (cocaine).

She arrived into Auckland International Airport on 25 April 2023, and was stopped for questioning by a Customs Officer.

Her two suitcases were examined, revealing white powder in the lining of one suitcase that tested positive for cocaine. Contents of five cosmetics bottles also tested positive for liquified cocaine.

The 4.3 kilograms of cocaine recovered from the suitcase and cosmetics bottles would have produced around 43,300 common doses, with an estimated total street value of up to NZ$1.94 million. This seizure is estimated to have prevented up to NZ$1.29 million of social harm and cost to New Zealand.

The cosmetics bottles concealed 1.7 kilograms of liquid cocaine. (Photo supplied)

Customs Manager Auckland Airport, Paul Williams, says this case is a great demonstration of vigilance at the border by our frontline officers.

“Customs remains ever-alert in our daily fight to stop the flow of illegal drugs from entering New Zealand. Our officers are well-equipped to identify and stop people who think they can bring illegal substances into our communities,” Mr Williams said.

If you know or suspect someone may be involved in illegal smuggling, call Customs on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) a 24-hour confidential hotline, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

