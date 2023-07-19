Government Spending Driving Up Cost Of Living
Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 11:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Commenting on today’s Consumer Price Index
announcement, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager,
Callum Purves, said:
“Today’s inflation figures
will not come as much consolation for families across New
Zealand who are struggling with the cost of living. While
the overall rate may have dropped, food price increases and
domestic inflation both continue to remain stubbornly high
despite the aggressive interest rate hikes by the Reserve
Bank.
“The Government’s excessive levels of
spending have undoubtedly had a large bearing on the rate of
domestic inflation. As the International Monetary Fund
indicated last month, the Government needs to rein in its
wasteful expenditure and focus new spending only on cyclone
and flooding recovery. If the Government really cares about
the cost of living, it should stop contributing to the
problem and cut back its
spending.”
