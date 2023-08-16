Kiwi Housing For Kiwis

Those who think allowing foreign property buyers to buy property in New Zealand while never residing in our country in order to ‘add competition’ to our market, clearly don’t understand the struggle kiwis are having buying their first home.

When last in government New Zealand First ensured our housing market was for kiwi residents only and banned non-resident foreign buyers - and our stance hasn’t changed.

In a property-owning democracy the government’s first priority for home ownership should be New Zealanders – not allowing a gross distortion of the market by deep-pocketed foreigners who don’t care about struggling kiwis and who just want profits and an asset bolthole if things go wrong in their own country.

