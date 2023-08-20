Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Climate Policies Holding Back Efficient Transport

Sunday, 20 August 2023, 1:35 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“New Zealand’s transport system is going to continue to suffer as long as it is dictated by anti-progress climate policies,” says ACT’s Transport spokesperson Simon Court.

“National’s Simeon Brown confirmed on Q+A this morning that they agree with ACT’s policies of scrapping the Clean Car Discount and implementing a wholesale shift to electronic road pricing within five years. These are both sensible policies that the next ACT/National Government will fulfill.

“If we want Real Change to New Zealand’s transport network, ACT says we need to go further. That means getting rid of the Clean Car Standard as well, which just adds red tape and costs. And scrapping the Emissions Reduction Plan.

“Being committed to the Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP) means being committed to "reduce total kilometres travelled by the light fleet* by 20% by 2035”. This is what’s driving the current anti-car obsession with lower speed limits, speed bumps galore, and a focus on cycleways rather than safe and efficient roads.

“No Government will truly be able to bring productivity and efficiency back to transport outcomes as long as it is signed up to the ERP.

“Transport policy needs to be focussed on transportation. The Government can enact a sensible climate policy that runs concurrently but doesn’t dictate everything New Zealand does.

“If the Government wants to take climate change seriously, all it needs to do is announce that emissions under the ETS would be capped at the same level as our trading partners. That would meet our climate commitments and allow consumers to choose how they limit their emissions. If you emit less, you keep more of your own money.

“After all, the climate doesn’t care which country emissions come from, just the overall quantity.

“In a just a few years’ time Kiwis will have more low emissions vehicles to choose from than they can possibly imagine. Interventions like the ERP won’t change that, they just make progress impossible and New Zealanders poorer in the meantime.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why China Isn’t A Real Military Threat

There's been a massive increase in Defence spending by the Labour government. The big ticket items include roughly $3B to buy, equip, & operate four new Poseidon anti-submarine planes, $1.5B on five Hercules cargo planes, $1B to replace Sea Sprite helicopters, & this year’s $419M pay increases to recruit & retain Defence personnel. Unlike nurses & teachers, however, Defence personnel didn’t have to fight for their pay increases, which were handed to them in this year’s Budget. More



 
 
Te Pāti Māori: Candidate List

Te Pāti Māori have announced its list rankings for the 2023 election in the heart of the Kiingitanga. With its top three candidates (Debbie-Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, & Meka Whaitiri) likely to retain their electoral seats, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has every chance of becoming Aotearoa’s youngest MP at the next election. More


Predator Free NZ: Cat Control Laws

NZ has an average of 1.8 cats per household and estimates of several million feral cats. Our precious native taonga are particularly vulnerable to cat predation as they are apex predators and skilful hunters. More


Government: Transport Gets $5B Boost For 2024-27

David Parker has released the draft Government Policy Statement on land transport for consultation which proposes increasing funding to $20.8B and targets reducing congestion & emissions, boosting productivity, and improving network resilience. More

Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee will maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 