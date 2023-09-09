Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
National To End Rotorua Emergency Housing Motels

Saturday, 9 September 2023, 1:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The next National government will aim to end the use of emergency housing motels in Rotorua within two years and get the city back on its feet, says National’s Housing spokesperson Chris Bishop and Rotorua MP Todd McClay.

“Labour has made Rotorua ground zero of New Zealand’s social housing debacle,” Mr Bishop says.

“Rents in Rotorua are up by $210 per week since October 2017, and up by $175 a week on average nationwide, which has led to a huge increase in demand for social housing.

“National will improve the way social housing operates to prioritise those most in need and at the same time, we will rebalance the private rental market by restoring interest deductibility for rental properties, taking the brightline test to two years, and making sensible changes to tenancy laws so there are more landlords and more affordable rents.

“Labour was warned of the negative effect its housing policies would have on Rotorua but it went ahead regardless. What should be a thriving tourist destination has instead become a showcase for Labour’s failure on housing, but a National government will turn that around.”

Mr McClay said Labour was also warned crime was likely to increase in and around the CBD, and those warnings proved to be well-founded.

“It’s time that Rotorua residents got their town back. National will rebuild and restore Rotorua’s reputation as a great place to live and as a high-quality destination for domestic and international visitors.”

Mr Bishop says National is determined to end the use of emergency housing motels around the country, and to end the use of motels in Rotorua within two years.

To achieve this, National will:

  • Build more social houses - through Kāinga Ora and in partnership with community housing providers (CHPs) and other providers.

“Labour has put emergency housing and Rotorua in the too hard basket,” Mr McClay says.

“They’ve given up on what is one of New Zealand’s premier tourist destinations and given up on the people of Rotorua who just want their city back.

“National’s plan will clean-up Rotorua and get the town back on its feet.”

