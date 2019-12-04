Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

European experts share BMSB tracking app success with NZ

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 9:26 am
Press Release: Plant and Food Research

4 December 2019

Two European brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB) experts will share the success story of a BMSB tracking mobile app and experience in trying to gain sustainable control of the invasive pest with New Zealand biosecurity experts and stakeholders working on the threat, seen as imminent here.

Professor Gianfranco Anfora and Dr Anna Eriksson from Fondazione Edmund Mach in Italy will begin their 10-day New Zealand tour on 4 December 2019. Their research group has developed a citizen science biosecurity mapping app called “BugMap” to track the spread and densities of the pest. The success of “BugMap” in Italy has led to the adoption of the app by chocolatier Ferrero Rocher in Georgia, a country where these bugs are now affecting hazel nut supply.

Professor Anfora and Dr Eriksson will present their experience at a Better Border Biosecurity (https://plantandfood.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1b46d14e528ad30bae8b3663c&id=db0d9fe550&e=5b367992d8) (B3) app workshop in Lincoln to share the latest trends of app use in biosecurity. They will also give seminars across the North Island and meet with scientists and stakeholders at Plant & Food Research and the Ministry for Primary industries to update them on their research achievements and experience in trying to gain control of BMSB, including biological control.

Professor Anfora has a joint appointment at the University of Trento and the Research and Innovation Center at Fondazione Edmund Mach. He specialises in chemical ecology and biological control, BMSB in particular. Dr Eriksson leads the science outreach project E-STaR with the aim to engage the general public in the monitoring activities of the BMSB and the Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) at the Research and Innovation Center, Fondazione Edmund Mach. They are both close collaborators of Professor Claudio Ioriatti, who visited New Zealand earlier in May 2019.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Plant and Food Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 