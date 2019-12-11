2019 NNMA's Robinson Award Manuscript Announced

2019 New Zealand Medical Association’s Robinson Award Manuscript Announced





The New Zealand Medical Association’s 2019 Richard Robinson Award is for the medical research manuscript Childhood predictors of adult adiposity: ¬ Findings from a longitudinal study - NZMJ 23 March 2018, Vol 131 No 1472 ISSN 1175-8716



The authors of the study, Geraldine FH McLeod, David M Fergusson, John Horwood, Joseph M Boden, Frances A Carter received the Award on Tuesday 10 December for excellence in medical writing and a clinically relevant manuscript.

The award is given at the discretion of the New Zealand Medical Journal’s Editor-in-Chief Professor Frank Frizelle and brings with it $2,000 of sponsorship from MAS.

The manuscript was published in the New Zealand Medical Journal in Mach 2018 and represents leading research on a topical issue.

Professor Frizelle said: “This manuscript highlights a growing issue not just for New Zealand but countries worldwide and is already having an impact on morbidity and long-term conditions such as diabetes.”

“We are delighted to win this award, however we accept it with some sadness as our colleague David is no longer with us but I know he would be proud of what we have achieved as a team and that we are raising awareness of such an important health issue. We are also grateful to Frank, the NZMJ, NZMA and MAS for making this award possible,” said Dr Joseph Boden.



Background information



Professor Frank Frizelle Frank is Professor of Surgery at Christchurch Hospital and current Editor in Chief of the New Zealand Medical Journal.

Professor Richard Robinson and Award



This annual award, presented by the New Zealand Medical Association, recognises the standard of excellence in New Zealand medical publishing set by Professor Richard Robinson during his 32-year term as Editor of the New Zealand Medical Journal.

NZMA

The New Zealand Medical Association (NZMA) is the country's foremost pan-professional medical organisation in New Zealand representing the collective interests of all doctors. Members come from all disciplines within the medical profession, and include specialists, general practitioners, doctors-in-training and medical students. NZMA is a strong advocate on medico-political issues, with a strategic programme of advocacy with politicians and officials at the highest levels.

NZMJ

The New Zealand Medical Journal is a peer-reviewed medical journal. It is the official journal of the New Zealand Medical Association. It was established in September 1887 by the New Zealand Branch of the British Medical Association. The present editor-in-chief is Frank Frizelle.

MAS

MAS is a membership-based society for professional people with over 29,000 members. Because we have experience dealing with professionals, we understand the specific needs you have. Traditionally we’ve drawn on the health professions and their families for the majority of membership.

