Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Physicists shine light into Primordial Universe

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 8:45 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Following the Big Bang, the Universe passes through a series of epochs, each one longer than the last. For physicists to be sure that they understand the Universe, the predicted events in each of these eras must combine to match what astronomers see when they look into the sky.

University of Auckland researchers have now taken a major step forward in understanding one of these epochs in the evolution of the Universe, the mysterious “primordial dark age”, when the Universe is entirely devoid of both light and all presently known subatomic particles.

Scientists think the primordial dark age lasted a trillionth of a second or even less, but that the Universe grew up 100 trillion times larger during this time. As the primordial dark age begins, the Universe is filled with a mirror-smooth, cold, ultra-dense quantum condensate, an exotic state of matter. This condensate can survive for much of this time, but must eventually fragment into particles and radiation due to the force of gravity.

In a paper published in Physical Review Letters, University of Auckland researchers PhD student Nathan Musoke, Research Fellow Shaun Hotchkiss and Professor Richard Easther have shown that interactions between this condensate and its own gravitational field are captured by the so-called Schrodinger-Poisson equation. This equation describes the gravitational interactions of quantum matter.

Using this insight, the researchers performed the first numerical simulations of the gravitational collapse of the condensate, showing that the peak density would quickly grow to be hundreds of times larger than the average density once gravitationally-driven collapse begins.

This marks a key step forward in our understanding of the very early Universe. The work will allow cosmologists to better predict the properties of the “ripples” in the early Universe that eventually grow into galaxies and improve our ability to test theories of the Big Bang. In particular, it offers insight into the hypothetical inflationary phase which would precede the primordial dark age and generate the quantum condensate, a key part of most theories of the evolving Universe for close to 40 years.

The research could also offer insight into the production of dark matter and the origin of the mismatch between matter and anti-matter in the early universe which ensures that our present-day cosmos is built from regular matter alone.

“This is an exciting result, and provides a pathway to understanding the predictions according to our theories about the first moments after the Big Bang, and to testing new ideas in ultra-high energy particle physics,” Professor Easther says.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:

Research: Climate Change Throws Tree Seeding Out Of Sync – New Study

Climate change is negatively affecting tree reproduction by throwing seed production systems out of synchronisation, according to a new international study co-authored by a University of Canterbury scientist. Many tree species worldwide produce large ... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Flooding could release toxic gas – Expert Reaction

A chemical substance known as ouvea premix stored at an old paper mill in Mataura could release toxic ammonia gas if it comes in contact with water.More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 