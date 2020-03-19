Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

NZ Tech Company Can Track Coronavirus

Thursday, 19 March 2020, 9:14 pm
Press Release: Ray Avery

Google, Facebook, and other tech companies are in talks with the US government to use location data to stop the coronavirus and to see if social distancing is working.

However, New Zealand Tech company Jupl is already ahead of the curve said Jupl Co-Founder Sir Ray Avery.

The Jupl mobile phone app can help locate people and connect them with others and provide alert notifications to protect them if they are entering high-risk areas.

“We are taking the coronavirus pandemic very seriously,” said Alan Brannigan CEO and Co-founder of Jupl. “Using our platform, we monitor thousands of people across New Zealand and Australia. A large number of our customers are over the age of 70. Our users are the most at-risk demographic, whether they be elderly living at home, someone suffering from domestic violence or someone working remotely.

As part of our business continuity plan, we are running simulations to ensure our services remain operational even if our staff must work from home in a lock-down scenario as a result of this pandemic.”

“With the Jupl platform, we can track an individual’s location in real-time, set geo-fence-based alerts such as people leaving or entering a quarantine area. Also, with regular check-in ‘are you ok?’ prompts, we can ensure that people returning to New Zealand are safe and inside their designated quarantine area.”

“With restrictions on public gatherings and the push for social distancing; the term ‘remote worker’ is taking on a whole new meaning for businesses. Likewise, one of the big problems facing the Government is making sure that all visitors and New Zealanders returning home adhere to the Government’s self-quarantine procedures.” said, Sir Ray.

“Currently police are spot-checking a small percentage of people under self-quarantine lock-downs, but this is not scalable and may expose officers to the virus who in turn pass it on to the next person they are checking. The Jupl platform could assist them by remotely monitoring the location of the people at risk. The Jupl App is the most cost-effective tool we have available to curb the spread of the coronavirus in New Zealand”, said Sir Ray.

“Given that all of the current coronavirus infected patients have travelled overseas and diagnosed on their return to New Zealand, it’s vital to be able to track their movements and ensure who they may have connected with at any given point in time.

“With the Jupl cloud-based monitoring system, for the first time in history, we now have the technology to track person to person infection trails and help reduce the impact of an infectious disease.”

“We encourage the government to look at how we may use technology to reduce the incidence of coronavirus infections in New Zealand. We are here to help “ said Sir Ray

For further information, please visit www.jupl.com or contact the Jupl team directly by email at info@jupl.com

