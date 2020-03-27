Science Festival Postponed To 2021

The New Zealand International Science Festival is announcing that it will postpone the 2020 Festival until 2021, in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Although the ten day festival is not scheduled until early July, director Dan Hendra said that the Festival could not operate as planned.

“With the uncertainty of the situation, we sadly have to join the scores of other events nationally and internationally, and postpone the 2020 Science Festival.” said Hendra. “The effect of the Covid-19 outbreak is being felt far and wide, and we anticipate that regardless of how long this situation continues, the festival would not be the event that we were looking forward to bringing to Dunedin.”

The festival team hope that by postponing now the events and guests planned may be rolled over into next year.

In the interim, the Festival is piecing together an online alternative for this year, curating and creating entertaining and educational science based content for participants to enjoy with their families at home. Hendra hopes that the Festival can provide some relief as the public spend four weeks at home.

Content will be available via the Science Festival website scifest.org.nz and across the Festival’s social media channels.

© Scoop Media

