Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Science Festival Postponed To 2021

Friday, 27 March 2020, 8:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand International Science Festival

The New Zealand International Science Festival is announcing that it will postpone the 2020 Festival until 2021, in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Although the ten day festival is not scheduled until early July, director Dan Hendra said that the Festival could not operate as planned.

“With the uncertainty of the situation, we sadly have to join the scores of other events nationally and internationally, and postpone the 2020 Science Festival.” said Hendra. “The effect of the Covid-19 outbreak is being felt far and wide, and we anticipate that regardless of how long this situation continues, the festival would not be the event that we were looking forward to bringing to Dunedin.”

The festival team hope that by postponing now the events and guests planned may be rolled over into next year.

In the interim, the Festival is piecing together an online alternative for this year, curating and creating entertaining and educational science based content for participants to enjoy with their families at home. Hendra hopes that the Festival can provide some relief as the public spend four weeks at home.

Content will be available via the Science Festival website scifest.org.nz and across the Festival’s social media channels.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand International Science Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 