Further rain for Eastern New Zealand





The MetService is forecasting a slow-moving front to continue to affect the eastern parts of the country. The heaviest rainfall is expected for Gisborne and Hawke's Bay today (Monday) into Tuesday morning, and a Heavy Rain Warning is still in place there. Further heavy rain is also forecast for the Wairarapa, with a Heavy Rain Watch in effect from tonight until Tuesday lunchtime.

The front already brought well-needed rainfall over the past weekend to the drought stricken Wairarapa, with Masterton measuring 138.4mm and Ngawi getting 112.2mm between Friday and Sunday. The eastern South Island got some of the action too, with Kaikoura reporting a total of 76.8mm for the same period.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane explains: “Localised downpours are also a risk for Gisborne and Hawke's Bay today, and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch had been issued for these regions.”

A pool of cold air in the upper atmosphere is creating favourable conditions for thunderstorm activity over the central and eastern parts of the North Island, some of which could be severe, with downpours over the Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay regions this afternoon and evening. MetService has also advised of the associated possibility of flash flooding, especially about the low-lying areas. There is also a renewed risk of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Further south, the rain, which has been affecting the eastern South Island over the weekend, will ease later tonight as the front weakens, with only drizzle patches featuring tomorrow. The remainder of the island will be mainly fine, with some ‘spotty’ showers inland.

The weather quietens down from Wednesday as the front pulls away from the country, bringing a break in what has been a wet few days, though the eastern North Island could still see the occasional afternoon or evening shower. People in the rest of the North Island as well as the South Island, however, can look forward to good “bubble walk” weather.

Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead:

• To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings

• Issued routinely once or twice a day

• Recommendation: Plan

Watches are about being alert:

• When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued

• Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather.

• During a Watch: Stay alert

Orange Warnings are about taking action:

• When severe weather is imminent or is occurring

• Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather

• In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action:

• When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring

• Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get – it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected

• In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!





