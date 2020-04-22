Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Thousands of face shields being produced for health workers

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 8:26 am
Press Release: Auckland Bioengineering Institute

Thousands of face shields designed by ABI researchers being produced for healthcare workers around New Zealand

Faceshield on mannequin

Auckland Bioengineering Institute (ABI) and MedTech CoRE researchers have designed a re-usable face shield to help keep medical staff safe when they’re treating patients infected with Covid-19.

In response to demand, from both the public and private health sector, 20,000 units have been manufactured to date.

The design is simple but effective, comprised of a plastic frame and transparent plastic sheet. Importantly both components can be disinfected and reused.

It was developed by Dr Paul Roberts, a technical development engineer at the ABI with support from MedTech CoRE collaborators and industry partners. He and his team sprang into action after a meeting with local clinicians on 21 March who expressed concerns about the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the healthcare sector in New Zealand.

As he notes, the sector has not had to deal with infectious disease at this scale before. “Face shields are not typically held in stock as part of normal personal protective gear, so clinicians were driving to Mitre 10 and Bunnings to find something to use as face shields.”

Dr Roberts used plastic glasses deployed in the Emergency Department of some hospitals as a starting point. “By mid-March, some EDs were already seeing cases coming through, and wanted a shield that would help protect their whole face.”

The face shields provide another layer of protection, to be worn over surgical face masks, to reduce the viral load that healthcare workers can be exposed to. As Dr Roberts cautions, they “aren’t perfect”, and in an ideal situation further consultation with users would have enabled design refinements, but it was an effective response to an emerging and fast-evolving situation.

“These could also be used by people in a range of contexts, such as ambulance workers, GPs, and police,” says Dr Roberts.

The face shield was originally prototyped by laser cutting the plastic shield and retrofitting to frames of safety glasses available to some DHBs, says Dr Roberts. High and urgent demand prompted them to switch to injection moulding frames and stamping the plastic sheet.

This has allowed production volumes of 10,000 per day. They are being manufactured by Lower Hutt and Auckland factories which produce food packaging, as they have the necessarily technology and are familiar with working to high standards of hygiene.

This is just not just another example of the PPE equipment being designed and produced by DIY-ers here and around the world, says Professor Peter Hunter, director of the ABI.

“This face shield has been designed in consultation with clinical staff and is now being manufactured locally in New Zealand in sufficient quantities to be able to provide a secure supply.”

So much has been achieved in a short time, he adds. “In a little over two weeks Paul has been able to go from a prototype design to having these face shields manufactured in the thousands to meet the demand around New Zealand."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Bioengineering Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 