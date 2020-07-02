The Sun Makes A Brief But Welcome Return

Wintery weather has percolated our news stories recently, with MetService recording gale force southerlies, large swells and snow on mountain passes. The latest MetService forecasts show a respite is to hand, as high pressure slides across the country later today.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams says, “The worst is over – for now! High pressure means that the wind, rain and snow take a short break - but unfortunately by Saturday the next weather system is already on our shores.”

Most towns and cities will see sunshine tomorrow, and with that a frosty morning. Alexandra is expected to drop to -4C in the early hours of Friday, and Invercargill to -3C. However, cloud and northwesterly winds develop on Saturday down south, and rain sets in on the West Coast.

The North Island remains settled until late Sunday, with Masterton expecting clear skies and -3C on Saturday morning. Sunday starts fine there too, but no-one is spared from the rain in the end, which will have spread to all corners of the country by the end of the weekend.

Currently it looks like the showers should hold off in Waikato for the Sunday afternoon Super Rugby fixture, but attendees are advised to check the latest forecast on the day. Much of the North Island can also expect strong northerly winds by Sunday night, and there is the risk of particularly heavy rain for Bay of Plenty, Nelson, and the West Coast too.

Many parents will be wondering what is in store for the coming school holidays, and unfortunately once this weather system moves off on Monday we are left with cold showery southerlies again. The good news however, is that the current southerlies have dropped good snow to Ruapehu and the Canterbury ski fields, and the Southern Lakes look set for as much as half a metre out of the warmer, but more moisture-laden northwesterlies this weekend.

“Winter is most definitely here, but by checking the latest forecasts from MetService there is no reason not to get out and enjoy it,” says Tom Adams.

© Scoop Media

