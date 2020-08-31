Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Elon Musk Unveils Woke Studios’ Design For Neuralink Surgical Robot

Monday, 31 August 2020, 8:38 am
Press Release: Neuralink and Woke Studios

Early digital sketches of the robot. Credit: Afshin Mehin (WOKE)

One year ago, Elon Musk revealed to the world his latest project - Neuralink - and the creation of a brain implant that enables humans to control technology with their thoughts. In his now-infamous 90-minute presentation, Musk showcased Neuralink’s pioneering Brain-Machine Interface and the initial design for the world’s first in-brain wearable device, designed in collaboration with Woke Studios. At the time, the system consisted of a discrete unit that fits behind the ear, connecting into an implanted microchip and nearly invisible ‘threads’ that can send and receive data directly through the brain’s neurons. After a year of silence from the company, Musk is now releasing their first update, including a first look at the Neuralink surgical robot designed with Woke Studios.

As the leader in futurist interaction design since its inception in 2013, Woke Studios was enlisted to collaborate with Neuralink technologists on a machine that could conduct an extraordinarily complex and high-risk surgical procedure: to implant the miniscule ‘pill’ and neural threads safely into the brain. While the benefits of the surgery could mean providing mobility to a person affected with paralysis (or, as Musk himself has proclaimed, to prevent a global AI takeover), the risks of the operation mean the surgical robot has to be designed with zero room for error. The ultra-high bandwidth threads themselves are a fraction of the size of a human hair and must be inserted perfectly to receive thousands of data signals simultaneously from the neurons of the brain. If the robot - which can extend to almost eight feet in height and move in 5 axes - were to vibrate and shift even a fraction of a millimeter, the results could be catastrophic.

While the patient may not be awake to see the machine in action, it was still important to design a non-intimidating robot that can aesthetically live alongside the iconic machines in Musk’s portfolio; it also needed to meet a long list of medical requirements in terms of sterility and maintenance, and provide safe and seamless utilization for its operators. The final design of the robot can be divided into three parts:

First, the ‘head,’ where the human head is situated. This piece guides the surgical needle, and is home to a plethora of cameras and sensors to perfectly capture the entire brain. A single-use bag seamlessly attaches with magnets around this zone to maintain sterility and allow for easy cleaning. The inner facade of the head is softly colored with angled wings to gently maintain the placement of the skull and provide a sense of visual comfort. While the operation may be intimidating and the original technology appeared similarly so, the ‘head’ design provides an anthropomorphic characteristic cognizant of similar, less invasive medical technologies.

Embracing visual asymmetry with soft, car-like curvature, the body of the machine provides the mechanics for controlled movement. Because white coloring is necessary for sterility, we were able to provide a visual dynamic while enhancing safety through the use of color to highlight ‘‘pinch-points’ - areas in which motion occurs that may injure an operator. The body attaches onto the base, which provides weighted support for the entire structure and withholds the technology that allows the entire system to operate. The objective for the robot, despite its wildly futuristic nature, is to provide relatively autonomous procedures in a variety of settings, so as to allow for mass deployment.

The use cases for this technology are limitless. Which, of course, means there is opportunity for both positive and negative outcomes on human life. The reason our team at Woke Studios was enthusiastic to participate in this collaboration is simply this: we believe it is the role of the designer to realize the vision for our best possible future. This robot is only the beginning; the questions we are now asking ourselves are, how can we design the feeling and experience of sending and receiving data to your brain? In what ways can thought-controlled technology provide independence and life-altering abilities to those who need it most?

And how can we bring this technology to life while avoiding negative possible outcomes?

It is humbling to work with Neuralink in answering these questions, and helping to shape our future with technology. Brain-Machine Interfaces will change the course of humanity, and we can only begin to imagine what experiences this future holds.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Neuralink and Woke Studios on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>

Sharemarket: NZX Crashes For Fourth Day In A Row

The NZX website appears to be down for a fourth day just as the market is due to open. It is investigating if it is another cyber attack. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>


FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 