Elon Musk Unveils Woke Studios’ Design For Neuralink Surgical Robot

Early digital sketches of the robot. Credit: Afshin Mehin (WOKE)

One year ago, Elon Musk revealed to the world his latest project - Neuralink - and the creation of a brain implant that enables humans to control technology with their thoughts. In his now-infamous 90-minute presentation, Musk showcased Neuralink’s pioneering Brain-Machine Interface and the initial design for the world’s first in-brain wearable device, designed in collaboration with Woke Studios. At the time, the system consisted of a discrete unit that fits behind the ear, connecting into an implanted microchip and nearly invisible ‘threads’ that can send and receive data directly through the brain’s neurons. After a year of silence from the company, Musk is now releasing their first update, including a first look at the Neuralink surgical robot designed with Woke Studios.

As the leader in futurist interaction design since its inception in 2013, Woke Studios was enlisted to collaborate with Neuralink technologists on a machine that could conduct an extraordinarily complex and high-risk surgical procedure: to implant the miniscule ‘pill’ and neural threads safely into the brain. While the benefits of the surgery could mean providing mobility to a person affected with paralysis (or, as Musk himself has proclaimed, to prevent a global AI takeover), the risks of the operation mean the surgical robot has to be designed with zero room for error. The ultra-high bandwidth threads themselves are a fraction of the size of a human hair and must be inserted perfectly to receive thousands of data signals simultaneously from the neurons of the brain. If the robot - which can extend to almost eight feet in height and move in 5 axes - were to vibrate and shift even a fraction of a millimeter, the results could be catastrophic.

While the patient may not be awake to see the machine in action, it was still important to design a non-intimidating robot that can aesthetically live alongside the iconic machines in Musk’s portfolio; it also needed to meet a long list of medical requirements in terms of sterility and maintenance, and provide safe and seamless utilization for its operators. The final design of the robot can be divided into three parts:

First, the ‘head,’ where the human head is situated. This piece guides the surgical needle, and is home to a plethora of cameras and sensors to perfectly capture the entire brain. A single-use bag seamlessly attaches with magnets around this zone to maintain sterility and allow for easy cleaning. The inner facade of the head is softly colored with angled wings to gently maintain the placement of the skull and provide a sense of visual comfort. While the operation may be intimidating and the original technology appeared similarly so, the ‘head’ design provides an anthropomorphic characteristic cognizant of similar, less invasive medical technologies.

Embracing visual asymmetry with soft, car-like curvature, the body of the machine provides the mechanics for controlled movement. Because white coloring is necessary for sterility, we were able to provide a visual dynamic while enhancing safety through the use of color to highlight ‘‘pinch-points’ - areas in which motion occurs that may injure an operator. The body attaches onto the base, which provides weighted support for the entire structure and withholds the technology that allows the entire system to operate. The objective for the robot, despite its wildly futuristic nature, is to provide relatively autonomous procedures in a variety of settings, so as to allow for mass deployment.

The use cases for this technology are limitless. Which, of course, means there is opportunity for both positive and negative outcomes on human life. The reason our team at Woke Studios was enthusiastic to participate in this collaboration is simply this: we believe it is the role of the designer to realize the vision for our best possible future. This robot is only the beginning; the questions we are now asking ourselves are, how can we design the feeling and experience of sending and receiving data to your brain? In what ways can thought-controlled technology provide independence and life-altering abilities to those who need it most?

And how can we bring this technology to life while avoiding negative possible outcomes?

It is humbling to work with Neuralink in answering these questions, and helping to shape our future with technology. Brain-Machine Interfaces will change the course of humanity, and we can only begin to imagine what experiences this future holds.

