Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Where’s That Coming From? Research Makes It Easier To Pinpoint Brain Activity In EEG Studies

Wednesday, 30 September 2020, 8:13 am
Press Release: Skoltech

Skoltech researchers have proposed a fast and accurate numerical method of addressing the problem plaguing electroencephalography (EEG) studies that monitor the brain’s electrical activity — having to laboriously locate the source of EEG signal in the brain due to the low spatial resolution of this method. The new approach may help improve both medical and research applications of EEG. The paper was published in IEEE Transactions on Biomedical Engineering.

Suppose you want to study the properties and activity of a human brain without cracking open the brain owner’s skull (invasive research methods have their applications too, but those are understandably limited). You could put the brain, with its owner, into an MRI machine, and that’s how most of those trendy studies in the news are done. MRI can offer great spatial resolution in that you could locate brain activations quite accurately. But it is exasperatingly slow, capturing processes that take minutes when a human brain’s typical reaction times are in the span of tens and hundreds of milliseconds. Then there’s MEG, magnetoencephalography, which is very accurate and more attuned to the quick thinking of humans but requires extremely expensive equipment that needs to be cooled down with liquid helium and operated in a magnetically shielded room.

EEG, electroencephalography, however, is much simpler and easier to set up and use, and it provides a very good temporal resolution; that is why it is so widely used in healthcare and research. There’s just one catch, explains Mikhail Malovichko, a coauthor of the study: even a small active area of the cortex generates electrical potential on a large portion of the surface of the head, so an accurate localization of small active patches of the brain is a challenging mathematical task, the so-called inverse EEG problem.

To solve this problem, researchers normally use MRI scans to build a model of the subject’s head, place some candidate electric dipoles, essentially best guesses for where the signals might be coming from, and have a computer tinker with the model until its output fits the actual signal measured on the head. For this, the machine has to first solve many complementary forward problems: figure out what kinds of electrical activity these candidate dipoles would generate.

“This approach is universal. The preliminary solution of forward problems reduces the inverse EEG problem to a small system of linear equations, which is of the same type regardless of the position of candidate dipoles and the numerical method used to solve the forward problem. But if one needs to consider each subject's anatomical features, then the forward problem has to be solved by the finite element method, a very resource-intensive numerical procedure,” says Nikolay Koshev, another coauthor of the study.

That takes quite a lot of time, so Malovichko and his colleagues from the Skoltech Center for Data-Intensive Science and Engineering (CDISE) have proposed to approach this challenge in a different way. Their solution for the inverse EEG problem directly “backpropagates” measured signals from the skin inside the head down to the cortex. This requires reframing the whole task as a Cauchy problem, a type of mathematical problem that is known to be unstable for EEG: that means even slight deviations in the input, for instance, from unavoidable measurement errors, can significantly skew the result. Yet recent research has brought new approaches to tackling these unstable problems efficiently, and the scientists used them in their research.

“In essence, instead of treating each candidate electric dipole separately and having to solve the forward problem first for each of them, the algorithm now has to solve just one inverse problem, which is, however, of a rather peculiar kind. This helps speed up the processing of EEG data and increases accuracy for source localization; in addition, the algorithm explicitly incorporates the information on how the brain surface is shaped,” Mikhail Malovichko says.

“We believe our approach will open the door for a new generation of fast and accurate algorithms for the inverse EEG problem,” he concludes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Skoltech on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 