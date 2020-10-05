Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

This Week: Windy, Briefly Wet, Then Cooler

Monday, 5 October 2020, 11:39 am
Press Release: MetService

A ridge of high pressure is in place over Aotearoa, leading to mainly fine conditions. Strong northwesterlies ahead of a front affect eastern parts of southern and central New Zealand early this week and MetService has issued warnings and watches. The front then brings rain to the west of the South Island on Monday and Tuesday, and a few showers in the east. The North Island is in for a brief spell of showers on Wednesday as the front goes through. Behind this front is a cooler airmass, which brings a drop in temperature with the front. A new ridge establishes on Friday but is displaced by another front during the weekend.

This changeable pattern is typical of the season. MetService meteorologist Andrew James explains “Spring is the windiest season. Winds are driven by temperature difference over a large scale. At this time of year, the northern part of the southern hemisphere warms up much faster the Antarctic, leading to the largest temperature differences and hence the strongest winds. These strong westerlies move fronts over New Zealand at a rapid pace, so spring is typically changeable”

The front brings rain to the west of the South Island from late today into tomorrow, and Severe Weather Watches have been issued for heavy rain about the ranges. The Southern Alps provide sheltering for the east coast, so Cantabrians should expect just a few showers tomorrow. The front weakens rapidly as it moves north, so the North Island is only in for an hour or two of wet weather – starting for Wellington after dark on Tuesday and affecting Auckland on Wednesday afternoon.

The front also drops temperatures. “A front is the boundary between two airmasses” says James, “warm air currently over the country has allowed low cloud and fog to plague the mornings from about Whanganui northwards. Cooler air moves in with this front and a ridge develops - the perfect setup for frosty mornings. Growers in both islands will have to be alert from Friday morning.”

“The chilly start might be bit of a shock for Kiwis who had the shorts out after the warm weekend – especially for those in the east, where the strong northwesterlies have driven up the temperatures. Blenheim is expected to reach 26 today and then drop to 1C Friday morning, it is a similar story right up the east of both islands”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 