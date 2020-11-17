A Modelling Milestone

They say good things come to those who wait, and the Antarctic Science Platform is delighted to celebrate the official opening of the National Modelling Hub.

The National Modelling Hub will be officially opened by the Hon David Parker, Minister for the Environment, at Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington today.

The Hub has been up and running for ten months, but due to COVID-19 alert level restrictions and the ever changing 2020, we have delayed opening celebrations until now.

It is the first of its kind in New Zealand and is a collaboration between the Platform, Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington, NIWA and GNS Science. Four research fellows are based at the National Modelling Hub, at the University, with a focus on future projections. The fellows will also work with researchers across the country, and globe.

Modelling is using computer simulations and equations to replicate different parts of the earth system, from the climate, the ocean and snow patterns. By creating computer models scientists are able to predict what could happen in the future.

Antarctic Science Platform Director, Associate Professor Nancy Bertler says the Antarctic science community feels a strong sense of urgency to meet the challenges of climate change.

“Understanding how the Antarctic ice sheets, ocean and atmosphere interact, how ecosystems will respond and in turn impact global carbon dioxide budgets, and to forecast and quantify impacts for humanity requires international and interdisciplinary cooperation.

“The Modelling Hub is a new approach to bring together some of the brightest minds and leading experts in diverse fields to accelerate progress,” she says.

Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington Associate Professor, Nick Golledge oversees the Modelling Hub and says it is a great, collaborative space.

“The Hub research fellows, along with modellers throughout the Platform, are addressing key questions around better predicting the future contribution of Antarctic meltwater to sea level rise, changes in ocean uptake of heat and CO2, changes in ocean currents, sea ice extent, nutrient fluxes, ecosystem dynamics and impacts,” he says.

For more information about the National Modelling Hub please click here

This week is also the inaugural Antarctic Science Platform conference kindly hosted by Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington. In a normal year, most Antarctic Science Platform researchers would be in Antarctica carrying out field work. Instead, everyone is gathering in Wellington for the conference that runs from Wednesday the 18th until Friday the 20th.

