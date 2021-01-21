Heat Returns In The East

MetService is forecasting a run of changeable weather to come, as summer makes a brief return, before a cold front sweeps through, pivoting back to hot weather next week.

After a couple of days of unseasonably cool temperatures across the country, things make a recovery on Friday. MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane elaborates: “Temperatures warm back to average for January as a ridge of high pressure briefly moves in from the west.”

The reprieve will indeed be short-lived, as a cold front makes a steady march from the Tasman Sea. The western South Island gets the first taste of the front during Saturday with rain, which could be heavy in parts of Westland.

“The cold front also whips up breezy northwesterly winds for the South Island and lower North Island on Saturday,” Makgabutlane added.

By the time the cold front reaches the North Island on Sunday, it will have weakened, delivering just a few showers for western places, and remaining mostly dry into Monday, bar a few sprinklings in Northland. “Apart from breezy conditions, this will be welcome news for those looking forward to celebrating Wellington Anniversary weekend outdoors,” Makgabutlane commented.

The northwesterly regime that gets set up next week flips the switch back to summer mode, cranking up temperatures across the country.

“Places on the eastern stretches of both islands could see the mercury inch over 30°C midweek, and many spots may well get their warmest temperatures of the summer so far,” Makgabutlane detailed.

