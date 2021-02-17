Sonicity: A New Geolocative App Available On IOS And Android (beta Version)

Sonicity is an exciting new platform for sonic artistic expression, created in Wellington by the combined talents of mDigital, POW Studios and Pirate & Queen (Lōemis, Verb Festival). It is location-aware, meaning it responds to the geolocation of the user. Using a smart phone and consumer-grade headphones, users can immerse themselves in a series of real-world soundscapes situated across the city.

Sonicity's creators hope that the app will eventually bring audio content to the entire city, and to begin with they have rolled out a sample beta module called Sculpture in Sound, which allows users to explore six iconic Wellington sculptures through an atmospheric scape of sound, music and spoken word. Featured artists and content contributors include Ruby Solly, Matt Lambourn, Dr. Rebecca Priestley, Peter Hambleton, and Cr. Tamantha Paul.

The app (beta version) can be downloaded for free on Android (here) and App Store (here). For more information, visit www.sonicity.nz.

