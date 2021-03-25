Settled Days Before The Next Bout Of Weather

The ridge that has called Aotearoa New Zealand home for over a week is slowly on its way out over the coming days. MetService is forecasting settled weather ahead of a low from the Tasman Sea that brings a wet change for parts of the South Island this weekend.

The run of rain-free weather continues today and tomorrow for most of the country as a ridge of high pressure holds on. MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane discusses: “This trend continues for the North Island for much of the weekend. With an array of events across Te Ika-a-Māui, including Ironman in Taupō, CubaDupa in Wellington, and Splore in Auckland, the earliest signs of rain come only during the latter parts of Sunday in the west.”

The general northerly wind flow ahead of the approaching low from the Tasman Sea draws warmer, moister air from the north, keeping overnight temperatures on the warm side. “Humid nights may be noticeable for some parts of the North Island through to early next week,” Makgabutlane said.

In addition, those classic northerlies warm daytime temperatures over the eastern South Island from tomorrow. The mercury rises to 27°C in Christchurch and Ashburton on Saturday, and to 26°C for Kaikōura on Sunday. Wellington also starts to feel the squeeze from the approaching low on Sunday through breezy northerlies.

The front slowly approaches the South Island, bringing a wet change for the western parts from Friday. This continues through the weekend, with a possibility of heavier rain in the ranges. Some of that rain spills over the Alps into the southeastern parts on Sunday, gradually sweeping up to the North Island into the beginning of next week.

