Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Active Weather Eases This Week

Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 12:57 pm
Press Release: MetService

There was plenty of active weather this past Queen’s Birthday long weekend for northern New Zealand, as a low pressure system north of the country brought cloudy, windy and rainy days. MetService is forecasting further rain and wind for parts of the North Island before things become settled across the country for the remainder of this week.

The low delivered much-needed rain to the top of the North Island from Saturday, and some spots, such as Kaikohe in Northland, have already surpassed their June average rainfall within the first eight days of the month.

Auckland also got its share of the rain. MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane discusses: “Although the accumulations were not as high as what was seen farther north due to an amount of sheltering by the Coromandel Peninsula in the easterly circulation, the contribution to the dams will still be welcome”.

The low also cranked up wind speeds in that region, where Strong Wind Warnings and Watches were and still are in effect in some areas. Makgabutlane elaborates: “The weekend saw much of Northland get wind gusts over 80 km/h, while Cape Reinga measured maximum winds of 102 km/h on Sunday.” These strong winds continue for the rest of today (Tuesday), then start to ease through tomorrow (Wednesday).

The focus turns to the eastern North Island from this afternoon, as a persistent onshore wind flow brings rain to the Gisborne region. A Heavy Rain Warning has been issued there until tomorrow morning.

Things remain settled over the South Island and most of the rest of the North Island for the coming days. “A ridge of high pressure keeps most of the wet weather at bay, but a front that whizzes past the lower South Island on Thursday brings brief light rain to the area,” details Makgabutlane.

Those in the Mackenzie Basin and parts of Central Otago can expect to wake up to foggy mornings, and though blue skies may break through for some, the settled air under the ridge may prevent a clearance of the cloud and fog for those near lakes and valley areas.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Impacts Of COVID-19 On New-home Building Projects

Around half of surveyed building projects for new homes in Auckland have reported a moderate to severe impact associated with COVID-19 in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Transport: Best And Worst Power Companies Revealed In Consumer NZ Survey

Contact Energy has been rated as the worst performer in Consumer NZ’s latest electricity satisfaction survey.... More>>




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>



E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 