Love / Science New MOTAT Exhibition Tells The Stories Behind The Technology

Love / Science is the headline new exhibition opening at the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) on Friday 9 July. The exhibition explores the human stories as well as the science behind ground-breaking technology that helped change our world for the better.

Why are things invented? What motivates people to create something new?

MOTAT’s new exhibition will take visitors on a journey, showcasing the ingenuity which comes from the emotional colliding with the logical. From tinkering in the humble home garage, to global success, Love / Science provides the opportunity to learn more about the vast MOTAT collection.

Opening right on time for the July school holidays, Love / Science presents immersive digital projections, fun touchscreen games, and large-scale audio-visual experiences. Interactive and hands on, Love / Science will be a multi-sensory environment to engage and excite visitors of all ages try your hand at a 3D jigsaw, be transported back in time to the polio epidemic and the confines of an iron lung, or pilot Richard Pearse’s pioneering aircraft.

MOTAT’s Exhibitions Manager, Simon Gould says “It’s so exciting to use digital technology and a touch of theatricality to explore the human stories behind MOTAT’s collection.

This vibrant and immersive exhibition invites visitors to get involved, celebrate New Zealand’s innovative past, present and future and our enduring can-do spirit”.

Be prepared to see both new and rarely seen MOTAT collection objects. Curated in-house, the exhibition pulls from MOTAT’s 300,000+ item collection to showcase the best in home-grown technology.

Featured in the exhibition is a unique 1948 Cockcroft-Walton voltage multiplier. Last seen at MOTAT three decades ago, the impressive machine is part of a nuclear particle accelerator, often referred to as an ‘atom smasher’ and was created at Auckland University College (now The University of Auckland) to study nuclear force and structure after World War II.

From Antarctic adventures to harakeke surfboards, the humble cup of tea to medical milestones, Love / Science showcases technology that has saved, changed, and influenced our lives for the better.

Love / Science opens on July 9 for an eleven-month run, closing in May 2022. The exhibition is included with general admission ticketing. Plan your visit to MOTAT here.

