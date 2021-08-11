Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Regional Council Acknowledges Government's Overseer Review

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

The Government today released a review of the nitrogen modelling tool known as Overseer, prepared by a Scientific Advisory Panel, which found limitations in how the tool estimates nitrogen leaching on farms. The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council acknowledges this review.

Regional Council Chief Executive James Palmer says the Council is assessing the findings of the review and what they mean for the region.

“The results of the review are particularly relevant for our assessment of Tukituki land use consent applications which will likely need to be revised, based on the future development pathway of Overseer.”

“The Scientific Advisory Panel is concerned with Overseer’s model structure and found that it doesn’t provide reliable estimates of nitrogen loss in a range of situations. However, the Government has made it clear that it will redevelop Overseer until it is fit for purpose, or a new tool is developed.

“For us, this means we will continue to implement our Tukituki plan as the law requires us to, and farmers can still use Overseer to collate and record farm data.

We all know there are water quality problems in the Tukituki catchment and farmers are making changes and working constructively with the Council to address this. It’s important this work continues.”

“Farmers still need to submit Tukituki land use consent applications and updated Farm Environment Management Plans,” he said.

Regional Council General Manager of Policy and Regulation Katrina Brunton says the council will work with primary sector organisations and treaty partners to look at the detail of the review findings and next steps.

“We realise this is another change for farmers to addresss and factor in to their business operations. We will continue to work with our Tukituki community to improve water quality and support them through this process.”

For more information and how this will impact the Tukituki farming community, and to read the panel’s review and the Government response report, go to hbrc.govt.nz and search #overseer.

Regional Council Chief Executive James Palmer says the Council is assessing the findings of the Government's Overseer review and what they mean for the Hawke's Bay region.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Law: Bill Cracking Down On Unfair Commercial Practices Passes Third Reading
Legislation to protect New Zealand consumers and business against unfair commercial practices has passed its third reading in Parliament today. The Fair Trading Amendment Bill targets the use of pressure tactics, deception, one-sided contract terms and practices... More>>



Government: New Fuel Regulations Come Into Force

Motorists and smaller fuel companies are set to benefit from a more competitive market as new regulations, including terminal gate pricing, take effect from today,” says Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods... More>>


Horizon Research: Kiwis Split On Clean Car Scheme, But Big Potential Market Change

The Government’s clean car scheme, which took effect on 1 July, has split support from Kiwis. Regardless, enough drivers seem motivated by the cash rebates on offer to significantly change New Zealand’s new and used vehicle markets... More>>



SEEK NZ: Employment Report - July 2021

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “There are plenty of job opportunities available for jobseekers right now, with significant growth across some of our major industries and regions... More>>


ASB: Labour Shortage Sting Set To Cause Issues For Years According To Latest Quarterly Economic Forecast

There are positives and negatives in the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast as New Zealand continues to bounce back strongly from COVID-19. The closed border is putting additional strain on the country’s labour market... More>>

Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 