Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Magic mushrooms: Siouxsie Wiles hunts for antibiotics in fungi

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 12:11 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

What wonders lie within Aotearoa’s fungi? Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles is finding out, as she and her team hunt for new antibiotics to prevent deadly diseases.

Dr Wiles and her colleagues delved into a treasure trove of more than 10,000 fungal cultures collected from plants and soil in New Zealand and the South Pacific.

They’re hunting for antibiotics to kill mycobacteria, which can cause deadly diseases including tuberculosis. Diseases becoming increasingly resistant to current antibiotics are a world problem.

In the scientists’ latest work, they have deemed a handful of fungi, including the likes of Lophodermium culmigenum, a plant decay fungus, and Trametes coccinea, a wood decay fungus, as worthy of further investigation.

That was after analyzing 36 fungi cultures.

The incredible trove is called the International Collection of Microorganisms from Plants (ICMP) and is held by the Crown Research Institute Manaaki Whenua.

Over decades, people have collected samples from all over the North and South Islands and as far afield as the Chatham Islands, often from fungi growing on rotting wood or dead leaves.

However, the collection has never been rigorously tested for antimicrobial activity against mycobacterial species, Dr Wiles and her colleagues say, in the paper just published in Frontiers of Microbiology.

This makes it “an excellent and untapped resource for antibiotic discovery.”

Scientists on the study included Alex Grey from the Bioluminescent Superbugs Lab, and colleagues in the Faculty of Science led by Professor Brent Copp and at Manaaki Whenua led by Dr Bevan Weir.

``I’d like to say a massive thanks to New Zealand Carbon Farming and Cure Kids for supporting our antibiotic discovery project over the last few years, and also to all the members of the public who have donated to our crowdfunding efforts,” says Dr Wiles. “We couldn’t do our work without that support.”

Link to journal article: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmicb.2021.739995/full

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>




Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It’s the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 