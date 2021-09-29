Pictor And SCIENION Partner To Commercialise High-throughput SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Testing System

Pictor and SCIENION partner to commercialise high-throughput SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing system to support ongoing fight against pandemic

The partnership will incorporate SCIENION’s CL2 sciREADER system into the PictArray SARS-CoV-2 Serology Test which will shortly begin clinical trials for FDA EUA market clearance

Auckland-based diagnostic biotech company Pictor has entered into a strategic collaboration with SCIENION, a BICO company, to commercialise a high throughput SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing system. The two companies will incorporate SCIENION’s CL2 sciREADER system into Pictor’s PictArray SARS-CoV-2 Serology Test to create the only platform capable of testing both anti-nucleocapsid and anti-spike antibodies in one reaction. This analysis will be key to support the sustained fight against COVID-19 by measuring a population’s level of herd immunity through natural infections and vaccinations.

“As COVID-19 remains a widespread concern, measuring antibody levels across populations will be critical for public health officials to stop new variant surges,” said Holger Eickhoff Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of SCIENION GmbH. “We’re honoured to work with Pictor to help further develop this vital technology.”

The combined system will provide a highly automated miniaturised multiplex immunoassay test in a 96 well plate format capable of providing quick analysis on patients’ level of antibodies. The system also leverages proprietary software, developed by Pictor, which produces a risk score for individuals to determine their likelihood of carrying a COVID-19 infection.

“We are thrilled to have entered into this strategic collaboration with SCIENION,” said Pictor CEO Thomas Schlumpberger. “Leveraging the sciREADER colormetric high performance and accuracy enables Pictor to bring high throughput, high performance and low-cost multiplexed antibody testing for SARS-CoV-2 to the market. We are eager to provide insights into the epidemiological spread of the virus to help inform control and prevention measures.”

The PictArray SARS-CoV-2 Serology Test enters clinical trials in September 2021 with the goal of receiving FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) and brought to market in early 2022. The companies also plan to pursue a positive Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) opinion for use in the United Kingdom and European Union.

Companies interested in leveraging the PictArray SARS-CoV-2 Serology Test for antibody testing can learn more at www.pictordx.com

About SCIENION

Founded in 2001, SCIENION is a renowned specialist in ultra-low volume precision liquid handling in the pico-litre to micro-litre range, enabling applications from research to high throughput production of assays in diagnostics and life sciences. Addressing the dynamically increasing needs for miniaturization and multiplex analyses, SCIENION is a complete solution provider offering a unique portfolio of automated precision dispensing systems, readers, consumables, assay development and contract manufacturing services. The company operates from two sites in Germany, Dortmund and Berlin, and has subsidiaries in Arizona, USA; Chichester, UK; and Cellenion in Lyon, France.

SCIENION is part of BICO, the leading bio convergence company in the world that provides technologies, products and services to create, understand and master biology.

About Pictor

Pictor was founded in 2005 by entrepreneurial scientists, Dr Anand Kumble and Dr Sarita Kumble, who retired in 2017. Pictor has since expanded and now has 25 employees in USA, New Zealand, Europe and India. In August 2020 Pictor established Pictor Inc. in the United States and appointed Dr Thomas Schlumpberger as its new CEO, based in San Francisco. New Zealand life sciences serial entrepreneur Howard Moore, the previous CEO is now COO.

About BICO

Founded in 2016, BICO (formerly CELLINK) is the leading bio convergence company in the world by combining different technologies, such as robotics, artificial intelligence, computer science, and 3D bioprinting with biology, we enable our customers to improve people's health and lives for the better.

With a focus on the application areas of bioprinting, multiomics, cell line development, and diagnostics, the company develops and markets innovative technologies that enable researchers in the life sciences to culture cells in 3D, perform high-throughput drug screening and print human tissues and organs for the medical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. We create the future of health.

The Group’s products are trusted by more than 2,000 laboratories, including all the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, are being used in more than 65 countries, and have been cited in more than 1,850 publications. BICO is listed on the Nasdaq the Stockholm under BICO. www.bico.com

