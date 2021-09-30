Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Accedian Research Finds 76% Of Manufacturers Plan To Use Private 5G By 2024

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 6:40 am
Press Release: PR Newswire

-Despite overwhelming inclination, barriers to 5G adoption remain, including high cost, deployment difficulty and management complexity

MONTREAL, Canada, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection and end user experience solutions, today released new analyst research on the future of 5G in manufacturing. Conducted in partnership with Analysys Mason, a leading management consultancy focused on telecoms, media and technology (TMT), the research found that while 76% of manufacturers plan to use private 5G locally by 2024, key barriers to adoption include management complexity, difficulty of deployment and high costs.

Manufacturing holds extreme promise in being transformed through 5G network adoption. As a sector largely reliant on the quality of connections between technologies and machines, 5G can expedite processes, reduce latency, enable automation and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and augmented reality (AR). Most manufacturers agree that high reliability (82%), security (78%) and support for low-latency applications (75%) make a 5G private network an attractive choice.

"5G is set to transform industries, and no sector is more ripe for this than manufacturing," says Sergio Bea, VP of Global Enterprise and Channels, Accedian. "Our research with Analysys Mason clearly shows the appetite for adoption among manufacturers is there, but network performance monitoring and management remain barriers to entry. With the right network monitoring tools, IT teams at factories can be sure they'll have both the visibility and security they need to make 5G adoption a success."

More than 200 respondents from Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States across six verticals provided insights into private 5G network adoption.

Key highlights from the research include:

  • The most likely types of 5G deployments are: hybrid models (45%) and network slice (35%); while 18% of manufacturing respondents prefer fully private on-prem networks.
  • Security (63%) is the biggest factor influencing the choice of 5G deployment model, followed by network performance (49%), speed/simplicity of deployment (49%), application performance (45%) and data privacy (43%).
  • In terms of barriers to adoption, respondents considering a hybrid network model are most concerned about management complexity (43%).
  • Most agree that important metrics to monitor are application performance KPIs (61%), closely followed by network performance KPIs (59%) and security KPIs (55%).

There is a complex balance of risks and deployment choices that manufacturers will need to make as they move forward with 5G.

"Our research shows there is appetite for 5G in the manufacturing industry, which means there's also immense opportunity for service providers to uplevel their relationships with factories, as well," says Michele Mackenzie, Principal Analyst, IoT and private networks, Analysys Mason. "CSPs need to capitalize on this momentum to become more than just vendors, but strategic partners to manufacturing organizations looking to navigate the future of the sector."

To download the complete research click here.

To learn more about Accedian's Skylight™ platform visit: https://accedian.com/platform/skylight/.

Resources

Infographic: Industry 4.0: Manufacturing Private 5G Networks State of Play

Analyst Research: Accelerating Smart Manufacturing with Private 5G Networks

Webinar: Mobile Europe: Driving SmartX World with Private 5G Networks with Colt

Related Press Release: 5G-ENCODE: Accedian partners to support UK manufacturing innovation

Whitepaper: 5G Brief: The Manufacturing Opportunity

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PR Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>



Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>



Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 