Enjoy the Fine Weekend Weather While You Can

Thursday, 7 October 2021, 11:52 am
Press Release: MetService

Most places have had a cloudy and often damp week - not great for the school holidays! But this weekend will give most Kiwis a shot to head outside, and perhaps let the kids get rid of some cabin fever. It’s just as well; the sodden tone returns next week.

Rain affects most places at some point before the end of this working week, thanks to a meandering weather system. MetService Meteorologist Tui McInnes explains, “This system has a couple of parts to it; firstly, we have one low moving over the North Island, followed by a second low glancing past the deep south. These lows, of course, come with some complimentary fronts and thus rain.”

A Heavy Rain Watch is in force for Northland and Auckland today (Thursday). The front moving over the area brings about the risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms – isolated areas could see 50mm of rain in six hours.

This weekend, though, is the real star attraction. Our typical spring weather gifts us with alternating tempestuous lows and brief, calmer highs. This weekend has Aotearoa New Zealand aligning with one of these brief highs. Perfect for the middle of the school holidays. “While there will be the odd shower hanging about, the majority of Kiwis are in for fine weekend weather, perfect to get some fresh air,” says McInnes.

Brief, calmer highs between tempestuous lows stays true. As soon as the high arrives, it will seem that it leaves, with another low-pressure system moving in from the Tasman early next week. “Weather models have uncertainty in the details but are currently showing the potential to produce areas of high impact weather around the South Island,” McInnes cautions.

Overall, the message is simple; enjoy the weather as you can when it’s nice. We’re in spring, and the storms will return.

